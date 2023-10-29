Shirley Ending Explained: The Fiction, The Reality, And Everything In Between

Josephine Decker's 2020 film "Shirley" — based on the novel by Susan Scarf Merrell — is a biography of the legendary, and legendarily sour, horror author Shirley Jackson ... sort of.

Elisabeth Moss gives a truly great performance as Jackson, depicting her as a woman out of time, unwilling to play by the stuffy, sexist rules of "polite society." When a hen-like housewife peer of Jackson's whines that she might stain her couch with red wine, it's Jackson's instinct to upend her entire glass onto the upholstery. Jackson is depicted as cantankerous, lethargic, alcoholic, and mean.

"Shirley" centers on the relationship Jackson had with a wide-eyed college student named Rose Namser (Odessa Young), a young woman who is optimistic, happy in her new marriage, and eager to raise her unborn child. Jackson is childless and, as the film progresses, will reveal her resentment of that fact. Jackson is happy-ish in her marriage, as her husband, Stanley Edgard Hyman (Michael Stuhlbarg) admires her skill as a writer. Their marriage also appears to be open, as Stanley has multiple affairs and Shirley doesn't seem to much mind. Rose, meanwhile, has a new, squeaky-clean, traditional 1950s marriage to Fred (Logan Lerman). Rose is the opposite of Jackson.

Rose is also a fictional construct. Shirley Jackson never took in a lodger named Rose, and presumably never experienced foul bitterness toward an optimistic young student. Curiously, Shirley's life is explored largely from Rose's perspective, offering a perspective on Jackson's life that gives it undue coloring. Even more curiously, "Shirley" focuses on Jackson's childlessness as being an emotional sticking point for the author. In real life, Jackson already had children by the year the movie takes place.

The film, then, is highly fictionalized, and its ending accentuates a thematic point that wasn't, in reality, a concern to Jackson.