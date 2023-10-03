Sofia Coppola Reveals The Other Side Of Elvis In The Priscilla Trailer
Every so often, the Film Gods give us the gift of multiple movies about the same subject, but from very different perspectives. A little over a year removed from when Baz Luhrmann dropped his maximalist Elvis musical biopic on us unsuspecting audiences, told predominantly from the title character's point of view (portrayed by heartthrob Austin Butler) and featuring Tom Hanks doing, uh, whatever he was doing, we've been anxiously awaiting filmmaker Sofia Coppola's much more restrained and (likely) more nuanced take on one of the most famous celebrity marriages to ever take the world by storm. Tellingly titled "Priscilla," the upcoming film puts actor Cailee Spaeny in the spotlight as Priscilla Presley, along with Jacob Elordi as the King of Rock and Roll himself.
It's safe to say that the director behind movies such as "The Virgin Suicides," "Marie Antoinette," and "The Beguiling" will probably have a completely different approach to what's now considered a controversial pairing with an unavoidable age gap and power imbalance, to boot. And despite a fair bit of internet chatter that the film might fail to address the more disturbing aspects of the relationship between Elvis and Priscilla, the latest trailer footage practically feels like it was edited together specifically to dispel any such lingering notions. Based on the early reactions out of the Venice Film Festival earlier this year, fans had nothing to worry about. So without further ado, check out the newest trailer below!
Watch the Priscilla trailer
For those of you who watched Baz Luhrmann's take on Elvis and found yourself wondering why Priscilla was relegated to a glorified cameo, this movie will be the one for you. Not only does "Priscilla" mark the latest film from the acclaimed Sofia Coppola, her first film since 2020's "On the Rocks," but it's also based on Priscilla Presley's actual memoir titled "Elvis and Me" and counts the real-life figure as an executive producer on the production. Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny will obviously be the biggest draws this time around, though Coppola fans know they can reasonably expect a much more measured and complex handling of what really is, at its heart, a story about a young woman thrust into the spotlight before she ever even had a chance to figure out who she was.
If anyone can find a new and interesting way to tell that story on the big screen, it's Sofia Coppola.
Written and directed by Coppola, indie studio A24 has thrown its famed marketing muscle behind the project and carefully positioned "Priscilla" as an early awards darling with a very purposeful fall release. Will the final product live up to the sky-high expectations surrounding every major talent involved? Only time will tell, but this latest trailer is taking no chances — practically every positively glowing critic reaction is proudly on display here. Fans can mark it on their calendars that "Priscilla" will bow in theaters on November 3, 2023.