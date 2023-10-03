Sofia Coppola Reveals The Other Side Of Elvis In The Priscilla Trailer

Every so often, the Film Gods give us the gift of multiple movies about the same subject, but from very different perspectives. A little over a year removed from when Baz Luhrmann dropped his maximalist Elvis musical biopic on us unsuspecting audiences, told predominantly from the title character's point of view (portrayed by heartthrob Austin Butler) and featuring Tom Hanks doing, uh, whatever he was doing, we've been anxiously awaiting filmmaker Sofia Coppola's much more restrained and (likely) more nuanced take on one of the most famous celebrity marriages to ever take the world by storm. Tellingly titled "Priscilla," the upcoming film puts actor Cailee Spaeny in the spotlight as Priscilla Presley, along with Jacob Elordi as the King of Rock and Roll himself.

It's safe to say that the director behind movies such as "The Virgin Suicides," "Marie Antoinette," and "The Beguiling" will probably have a completely different approach to what's now considered a controversial pairing with an unavoidable age gap and power imbalance, to boot. And despite a fair bit of internet chatter that the film might fail to address the more disturbing aspects of the relationship between Elvis and Priscilla, the latest trailer footage practically feels like it was edited together specifically to dispel any such lingering notions. Based on the early reactions out of the Venice Film Festival earlier this year, fans had nothing to worry about. So without further ado, check out the newest trailer below!