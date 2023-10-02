Cool Stuff: Captain Planet Funko POPs Are Here To Take Pollution Down To Zero

In the 1980s and early 1990s, cartoons often featured positive moral lessons in a PSA style, like the "knowing is half the battle" segments of "G.I. Joe" or the "Sailor Says" endings of "Sailor Moon." Many of these additions were due to the passing of the "Children's Television Act" in 1991, legalizing what so many shows had already been doing — serving the "educational and informational" needs of children. A lot of times, these PSA announcements had something to do with the episode that just played, but sometimes they, like "Sonic Sez" on "The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog," had absolutely nothing to do with the cartoon ... like that time Sonic gave a PSA on sexual harassment. (I'm dead serious.)

Then there was "Captain Planet and the Planeteers," an environmentalist superhero series from Barbara Pyle and Ted Turner that took the PSA requirement and turned it into the premise of the entire show. As LeVar Burton narrates at the start of the show, "Our world is in peril. Gaia, the spirit of the Earth can no longer stand the terrible destruction plaguing our planet." To combat this, Gaia sent five magic rings to teens around the globe: Kwame from Africa with the power of Earth, Wheeler in North America with the power of Fire, Linka from the Soviet Union with the power of Wind, Gi from Asia with the power of Water, and Ma-Ti from South America (and Suchi, the spider monkey) with the power of Heart. When these five combine their powers, they summon Captain Planet, Earth's greatest champion!

Now, the eco-heroes of Captain Planet and the Planeteers, as well as Gaia, have been immortalized in Funko POP form, specifically based on "The New Adventures of Captain Planet."