Let's Break Down The Most Heartbreaking Death In The Creator

This post contains massive spoilers for the film "The Creator"

Gareth Edward's "The Creator" is set largely in 2070 when intelligent machines have come to populate most of the Earth. The United States is recovering from a nuclear attack, as a bomb was dropped on Los Angeles by some rogue AI that never revealed its motivation. The U.S. has since waged war on all AI, regularly invading other nations to hunt down and kill robots and their creators. America's key weapon is a massive suborbital airship called the NOMAD that can scan the countryside for enemies and bomb them the instant they are found. The NOMAD, it is said in dialogue, will easily wipe out all robot life on Earth.

One of the U.S. soldiers/agents is Joshua Taylor (John David Washington) who has located a counter-weapon that the androids intend to launch against the NOMAD. As it so happens, the weapon looks like a young girl whom Taylor nicknamed Alphie (Madeleine Yuna Voyles). Alphie may know the location of Taylor's presumed-dead wife Maya (Gemma Chan), so he goes rogue with Alphie to track her down. Many well-armed friends and foes, each with their own allegiances and motivations, are on his tail.

It will be revealed before the end of "The Creator" that Maya was deeply involved in the android resistance, and that her father — a semi-deity to androids — was one of AI's chief architects. As such, Maya was held in high esteem by the resistance and by spiritual robots everywhere. And, yes, androids to worship in the future. When Taylor finally finds her at the end of the film, he discovers that she's been in a coma for five years, kept alive by elaborate life-support machines.

Saddened, Taylor considers pulling the plug.