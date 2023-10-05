Godzilla Minus One Release Date, Cast, Director And More Info

Nearly 70 years ago, monster movies changed forever with the introduction of Godzilla. The Japanese prehistoric monster awoke from its slumber in 1954 to terrorize villagers from Odo Island, announcing its presence with loud, lumbering footsteps and a bone-chilling roar. Since the original "Godzilla," kaiju movies have become a subgenre all their own, populated by epic monsters like Mothra and Ghidorah, with regular installments that range from corny to incredible.

In recent years, Hollywood has gotten in on the Godzilla game with Legendary Pictures' own spin on the world of giant monsters. But as exciting as it is to watch Kyle Chandler, Brian Tyree Henry, and Millie Bobby Brown face off against Godzilla, Japanese studio Toho (home to the vast majority of Godzilla flicks ever made) has something even more thrilling up its sleeve: a movie that looks poised to recapture the post-war terror of the beloved original. "Godzilla Minus One" is still a few months away, but it's never too early to prepare yourself for a kaiju attack — by checking out everything we know about the movie so far.