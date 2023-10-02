Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke, And Mahershala Ali Deal With A Cyberattack In The Leave The World Behind Trailer

Do you take pleasure in idling away your free time thinking about how all it would take is a substantial cyberattack to throw our technology-dependent modern world into complete and utter disarray? One presumes author Rumaan Alam does, which is how he came to write the 2020 novel that inspired "Leave the World Behind." Sam Esmail, the creator of "Mr. Robot" and the helmer of the Roberts-led first season of "Homecoming," wrote and directed the movie adaptation, which seems like a pretty perfect confluence of creatives with an inclination for dealing in timely paranoia-driven storytelling.

Netflix will premiere this one at AFI Fest on October 25, 2023, in a bid to start beating the awards drum ahead of the film's arrival later in the fall. Esmail even got an unexpected assist on his script from executive producer Barack Obama, who apparently has some prior experience in matters of national security. As Email explained to Vanity Fair:

"I am writing what I think is fiction, for the most part, I'm trying to keep it as true to life as possible, but I'm exaggerating and dramatizing. And to hear an ex-president say you're off by a few details ... I thought I was off by a lot! The fact that he said that scared the f**k out of me."

"Leave the World Behind" will open in select theaters on November 22, 2023, before streaming on Netflix two weeks later on December 8, 2023.