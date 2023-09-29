Cool Stuff: Let The No One Will Save You Vinyl Soundtrack Invade Your Ears

Last week, "No One Will Save You" brought a thrilling alien invasion to Hulu, courtesy of director/writer Brian Duffield. In the film, Brynn (Kaitlyn Dever, in an astounding performance) lives in a small town that she feels like an outcast in. It's the reasoning behind that which provides an emotional mystery that slowly unfolds while an alien invasion begins throwing her entire world into upheaval. Crafted with almost no dialogue, Dever's performance does a lot of the heavy-lifting, expressing so much emotion without saying anything. But we'd be remiss if we didn't mention another key element of the film's tension and suspense: the haunting score by composer Joseph Trapanese.

Though you always hear about how great Daft Punk's score for "TRON: Legacy" was, the famed duo also worked with Joseph Trapanese on that composition (and yes, he actually knows what they look like under the helmets). He's also given us scores for "The Raid" and "The Greatest Showman," which is some serious range. In "No One Will Save You," Trapanese says he had a bit of a dream project, because, as he explained in a Hollywood Records featurette, the lack of words in the film provided "a huge platform to say things that normally the dialogue would say." But that also provided an even greater challenge because much more focus would be on the music and sound design.

Thankfully, Trapanese delivered music that is suspenseful, frequently unsettling, and the film is perfectly punctuated by his orchestral arrangements. Now you can bring that score home with the Waxwork Records release of the "No One Will Save You" vinyl soundtrack, featuring no less than 30 tracks.