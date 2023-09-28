Cool Stuff: Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse's Spider-Punk Hot Toys Figure Totally Rocks

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" is filled with countless versions of the Marvel Comics web-slinger. When Miles Morales learns of an entire Spider Society, he immediately wants to join their ranks, but that dream is shattered when he learns that their leader, Miguel O'Hara (aka Spider-Man 2099), aims to keep Miles from potentially upsetting the harmonious timeline of canon events that have come to define so many Spider-People. In this case, Miles learns that his father is about to die, and Miguel believes that even needs to happen in order to keep the universe in balance.

Hot Toys

Meanwhile, the totally punk rock Hobie Brown, aka Spider-Punk, doesn't really give a s**t about what happens. In fact, he's kinda sick of the authority that shapes the Spider Society, and when the time comes for Miguel to call upon every Spider-Person to keep Miles from escaping back to his home universe, Hobie ducks out and quits. It's just one of the many cool moments Hobie has in "Across the Spider-Verse." Honestly, just Hobie's unique look as Spider-Punk makes him more badass than any other character in the Spider-Verse.

Now, everything you love about Spider-Punk is being brought to life in an expertly crafted, meticulously detailed collectible figure from Hot Toys, and as you can see, it looks absolutely exquisite.