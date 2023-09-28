Cool Stuff: Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse's Spider-Punk Hot Toys Figure Totally Rocks
"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" is filled with countless versions of the Marvel Comics web-slinger. When Miles Morales learns of an entire Spider Society, he immediately wants to join their ranks, but that dream is shattered when he learns that their leader, Miguel O'Hara (aka Spider-Man 2099), aims to keep Miles from potentially upsetting the harmonious timeline of canon events that have come to define so many Spider-People. In this case, Miles learns that his father is about to die, and Miguel believes that even needs to happen in order to keep the universe in balance.
Meanwhile, the totally punk rock Hobie Brown, aka Spider-Punk, doesn't really give a s**t about what happens. In fact, he's kinda sick of the authority that shapes the Spider Society, and when the time comes for Miguel to call upon every Spider-Person to keep Miles from escaping back to his home universe, Hobie ducks out and quits. It's just one of the many cool moments Hobie has in "Across the Spider-Verse." Honestly, just Hobie's unique look as Spider-Punk makes him more badass than any other character in the Spider-Verse.
Now, everything you love about Spider-Punk is being brought to life in an expertly crafted, meticulously detailed collectible figure from Hot Toys, and as you can see, it looks absolutely exquisite.
'Taking a crap in the establishment, I salute you'
With an animation aesthetic that uses the punk rock font and flyer style of '70s and '80s London mixed with a little bit of modern New York, Hobie Brown is truly a rock star superhero. Aside from being equipped with Spider-Man abilities, he also has an electric guitar and an admirably nonchalant attitude about pretty much everything.
Spider-Punk's spindly body and all the incredible details of his punk rock attire are replicated in this new sixth-scale Hot Toys figure available for pre-order now. A mix of sculpted and fabric elements come together for the wardrobe, including a studded vest, patterned pants, tailored shirt, sculpted belt with suspenders, choker, arm bands, and boots. Plus, Hobie comes with an intricate guitar with punk pattern, a guitar effect, a dimensional travel device, assorted web accessories, themed backdrop in pop art style, and a dynamic display base.
But perhaps the best thing about the Spider-Punk figure is the inclusion of both the masked Spider-Man head and Hobie's unmasked head sculpt. The Spider-Man head features silver spikes, a signature trait of this particular webhead. However, that unmasked sculpt takes the cake. Not only is it adorned with all the appropriate piercings, but Hobie's magnificent hair blossoms out of his head. Each of his eyes also have a separate rolling eyeball system.
Pre-orders aren't live yet, so stay tuned to Hot Toys. The figure is expected to ship sometime toward the end of 2024 or the beginning of 2025. If you'd like an entire rundown of what's included with the Spider-Punk Hot Toys figure, take a look below.
Here's everything
Everything included with the Spider-Punk Hot Toys figure, which stands 12.8 inches tall with 30 points of articulation:
- Authentic and detailed likeness of Spider-Punk in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- One (1) newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs and sculpted earrings, lip rings
- One (1) interchangeable masked head with spikes
- Seven (7) pieces of interchangeable hands including:
- One (1) pair of hands for playing guitar
- One (1) pair of fists
- One (1) web shooting left hand
- One (1) relax left hand
- One (1) open right hand
Costume:
- One (1) black colored punk style studded vest with patterns
- One (1) blue colored shirt
- One (1) red colored under-shirt
- One (1) pair of black colored pants with patterns
- One (1) black colored belt with blue suspenders
- One (1) pair of red colored long boots
- One (1) punk style choker
- One (1) pair of punk style arm bands
Accessories:
- One (1) guitar with printed patterns and belt (adjustable)
- One (1) guitar effect (attachable to guitar)
- One (1) dimensional travel device
- Four (4) strings of webbing accessories in different shapes and lengths
- One (1) set of skylines in pop art style backdrop
- One (1) pole with chains diorama accessory
- A dynamic figure stand with movie logo and character name
Exclusive Bonus Accessory for Special Edition:
- One (1) punk style dimensional travel device
- One (1) storage box with patterns
- One (1) memo paper