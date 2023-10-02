Killing Romance Review: A Delightful Korean Take On A Wes Anderson Movie [Fantastic Fest 2023]

"Killing Romance" is an utterly amusing Korean absurdist comedy with romance, a revenge murder plot, and even musical numbers, in a clear love letter to the work of Wes Anderson. Add in some wonderfully over-the-top performances and a weird and hilariously campy script and you get one of the most fun times you can have at the movies.

The movie follows Yeo-rae (Lee Ha-nee), a woman who is shot straight to stardom after a clip of her drinking a soft drink at incredible speed goes viral, resulting in a Guinness World Record, merchandising, modeling deals, and a music and movie career. Sadly, this all comes crashing down when she stars in a disastrous sci-fi B movie that becomes a big flop. This prompts Yeo-rae to leave Korea in disgrace, finding refuge in the remote island of Qualla. Here, she meets an eccentric rich guy named Jonathan Na (Lee Sun-kyun) they instantly hit it off. The two get hitched, enjoying the island paradise before returning to Korea seven years later so Jonathan can start business negotiations to open a theme park in Qualla with his name on it.

Everything seems perfect at first, but there is trouble in paradise. Yeo-rae finally realizes that the island charm in Jonathan is just a farce and that he is a bigot and an abuser, which prompts her to find a way out. Thankfully, she finds help in Bum-woo (Myoung Gong), their next-door neighbor, a student and huge fan of Yeo-rae more than willing to help her out of her occasionally violent marriage by killing Jonathan. Of course, this is easier said than done, and the result is less a revenge drama and more slapstick comedy with elaborate and colorful sets, big performances, and karaoke musical numbers.