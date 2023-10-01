How Saw's Composer Manipulates The Music To Drag Audiences Into A 'Dismal Pit' [Exclusive]

As a whole, the "Saw" movies are dark morality fables for the post-9/11 world. They follow a former machinist named John Kramer (Tobin Bell), a.k.a. Jigsaw, as he kidnaps his victims and locks them into outsized metal death traps outfitted with some sort of time-release widget. His victims are given the means to escape the death traps, but it typically involves doing grievous bodily harm to one's self ... or to someone else. In the picture above, Shawnee Smith can remove the bear trap-like device locked onto her head if she retrieves the key from inside the stomach of the still-living man lying next to her. Naturally, things get messy.

The gimmick of the "Saw" movies is that the victims who escape often claim to have a strange catharsis. Having faced a specifically organized death, and having made a palpable, measurable decision to save their own lives, they tend to turn over a new leaf. Or, in many cases, join Jigsaw in his quest to provide justice for the unjust people of the world. The whole "Saw" series details the rise of a pyramid scheme formed after the failure of the medical insurance system.

Naturally, such a bloody and complicated film series would require a recognizable theme song that would evoke horror and catharsis at the same time. Composer Charlie Clouser has written the music for all ten of the extant "Saw" movies to date, and his plinking, semi-industrial '00s MTV aural vibe has come to define an entire generation of horror movies. Talking to /Film's own Ryan Scott, Closuer revealed the philosophy of his "Saw" compositions and how he used certain sounds — and ideas — to drag the audience into despair.