A Star Wars Icon Helps With A Sneaky Rebel Assist In Ahsoka Episode 7

This article contains spoilers for "Ahsoka" episode 7, "Dreams and Madness."

"Ahsoka" season 1 aired its penultimate episode on Disney+, and it brought a bonafide "Star Wars" legend along for the ride to help set things straight for Hera Syndulla. Before the title card even comes up, none other than C-3PO shows up in a truly crucial scene. More than a crowd-pleasing cameo from one of the franchise's most enduring characters, this was a meaningful and important appearance from the beloved droid.

The episode opens with Hera being put through an inquiry led by Hamato Xiono regarding her mission to help Ahsoka and Sabine, which was in violation of a direct order. Things were looking rather bleak as Hamato had it out for Hera. Then, in chimed the familiar voice of actor Anthony Daniels, who has been playing C-3PO since 1977, when "A New Hope" hit theaters. He waltzed into the chamber and delivered a message directly from Leia Organa, who has not made an appearance in the flesh in the show but has been a looming presence of sorts at times. The message from Leia absolved Hera of her alleged crimes against the New Republic.

For one, the appearance served as a bit of fan service, as C-3PO has been present in just about every "Star Wars" thing ever at this point. From appearing in every movie, except for "Solo," as well as shows like "The Clone Wars" and "Star Wars Rebels," he continues to be an anchor for fans of all sorts. For what it's worth, Daniels did tease his return to "Star Wars" earlier this year in an Instagram post. Perhaps this is what he was referring to? Either way, this marks yet another important corner of the franchise he's now touched. But his appearance also solved a problem that's been hanging around from the very beginning.