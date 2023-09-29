Suits Built An Entire Prison Set That The Show Barely Even Used

Now that "Suits" is booming once more over on Netflix, the fever pitch level of interest in the show has placed the spotlight on its standout character, Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams). Living vicariously through Mike can sometimes be thrilling and, other times, you'd rather be literally anyone else than him. Blessed with natural brilliance and a photographic memory, he has attributes that some of us would kill to possess. Being that gifted comes with a cost, however, when Mike begins to think he's too smart to fail.

Currently, everyone is binging "Suits" in whatever fashion they want, whenever they want. If you and your significant other have made it all the way to season 6, you're well aware that Mike Ross just got thrown into jail after pleading guilty for fraud. Apparently, you're not allowed to practice law without going to law school or ever receiving a college degree. Good to know!

Back when it was originally airing on USA Network, "Suits" was chugging along by the end of season 5 when Mike was sentenced to two years after choosing to serve time in order to protect everyone at Pearson Specter Litt (how Louis Litt became a partner in the firm is still a mystery). Going behind the scenes during Mike's time behind bars gives some insight into just how big the production had become after six seasons of success. To ratchet up the level of believability and verisimilitude of the show, the production team built a massive prison set (one that, looking back, may have been a little too ambitious).