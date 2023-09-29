Suits Built An Entire Prison Set That The Show Barely Even Used
Now that "Suits" is booming once more over on Netflix, the fever pitch level of interest in the show has placed the spotlight on its standout character, Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams). Living vicariously through Mike can sometimes be thrilling and, other times, you'd rather be literally anyone else than him. Blessed with natural brilliance and a photographic memory, he has attributes that some of us would kill to possess. Being that gifted comes with a cost, however, when Mike begins to think he's too smart to fail.
Currently, everyone is binging "Suits" in whatever fashion they want, whenever they want. If you and your significant other have made it all the way to season 6, you're well aware that Mike Ross just got thrown into jail after pleading guilty for fraud. Apparently, you're not allowed to practice law without going to law school or ever receiving a college degree. Good to know!
Back when it was originally airing on USA Network, "Suits" was chugging along by the end of season 5 when Mike was sentenced to two years after choosing to serve time in order to protect everyone at Pearson Specter Litt (how Louis Litt became a partner in the firm is still a mystery). Going behind the scenes during Mike's time behind bars gives some insight into just how big the production had become after six seasons of success. To ratchet up the level of believability and verisimilitude of the show, the production team built a massive prison set (one that, looking back, may have been a little too ambitious).
From the court room to the interrogation room
Over the course of the show, Mike Ross is a huge asset for Harvey Specter as his savant-like protégé. He's also the firm's deepest, darkest secret. That's precisely why he is so compelling; he can either take Pearson Specter Litt to the mountaintop or topple it to the ground. That ongoing storyline was one of the main reasons why "Suits" was one of the highest-rated show on cable during its original run, only coming in second to "Game of Thrones." It's no wonder, then, that the show's massive popularity would justify shelling out the big bucks for an elaborate jail at the start of season 6.
In a high profile piece for Esquire, Adams described the feeling of awe he felt walking onto that soundstage:
"It was one of the most impressive sets I've ever seen. And I want to say 70 percent of what we shot there was in my tiny little cell, and in the interrogation room. Because 'Suits' is about people in small spaces having high-stakes conversations."
Ultimately, Mike's jail arc was short-lived after the character helped solve the case of a fellow inmate, allowing him to enjoy a much shorter prison sentence. However, the quick wrap-up wasn't really the shake-up that Adams wanted for his character:
"My favorite shows are shows where when something happens, it has a profound impact, where one thing happens and you can see the ripple effect through seasons, and in my mind, initially, we were doing that."
In retrospect, Mike Ross' stint in jail didn't amount to much, and Mike was back in a flashy suit on the streets of New York City in no time. If you're looking for an elaborate prison breakout, maybe "Andor" season 1 will scratch that itch.
"Suits" is currently streaming on Netflix.