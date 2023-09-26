Cool Stuff: Donkey Is Inviting You To Stay In A Real Life Airbnb Of Shrek's Swamp
If there's one thing that "Shrek" was famous for, other than being a big, green ogre, it was keeping people out of his cozy little swamp in the middle of the forest. But don't let that stop you from paying the muddy locale a visit, because Shrek's Swamp is now available as an official, real-life Airbnb location that you can stay in for a couple days. Hosted by Donkey, you can stay overnight in Shrek's hut, stay up late, swap manly stories, and in the morning, he's making waffles.
Just to be clear, this is not a joke. DreamWorks Animation has put together an official Airbnb of Shrek's Swamp in the Scottish Highlands (Highland Council, Scotland, to be specific) that will be available for booking in October for a two-night stay, just in time for Halloween. They've painstakingly recreated the details of Shrek's Swamp from the animated film franchise, from the earwax candles to the signs outside the house trying to keep visitors like you away. There's even an outhouse! Take a look at this Airbnb of Shrek's Swamp below, and get ready to throw on your Shrek Crocs and book it.
'What are you doing in my swamp?!'
In the official press release for Airbnb's latest location, Donkey hypes up Shrek's Swamp for your next vacation, "Shrek's Swamp is lovely. Just beautiful. The perfect place to entertain guests. You know what I like about it? Everything. The overgrown landscaping, the modest interiors, the nice boulders, all of it. I can't wait for guests to experience this muddy slice of paradise for themselves."
Shrek must be out of town, which is why the stay is so short. Shrek's Swamp will be absolutely free for a two-night stay for three guests from October 27 through October 29. That means this is going to be a mad dash for the biggest Shrek fan to get into this whimsical residence. Hopefully, you won't have too many fairy tale characters bugging you throughout the night, and Lord Farquaad and Duloc shouldn't be a problem either. Shrek's Swamp will be available to book starting on October 13 at 6 pm BST (British Summer Time), which is 1 pm ET here in the United States.
Just beware that guests are responsible for booking their own travel to and from Scotland. Plus, for those curious about the real-life bathroom situation, toilet, sink, and shower facilities will be located off-site, approximately 20 meters away from Shrek's Swamp. We're assuming the outhouse has actually been turned into a real bathroom, based on the extra tree stump space next to the outhouse door. So crank Smashmouth's "All-Star" after you have your morning dump.
On a lovely note, in conjunction with this little publicity stunt, Airbnb is making a one-time donation to the HopScotch Children's Charity, which provides some of Scotland's most vulnerable and disadvantaged children with respite breaks through nurturing and dynamic holiday trips.