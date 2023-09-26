Cool Stuff: Donkey Is Inviting You To Stay In A Real Life Airbnb Of Shrek's Swamp

In the official press release for Airbnb's latest location, Donkey hypes up Shrek's Swamp for your next vacation, "Shrek's Swamp is lovely. Just beautiful. The perfect place to entertain guests. You know what I like about it? Everything. The overgrown landscaping, the modest interiors, the nice boulders, all of it. I can't wait for guests to experience this muddy slice of paradise for themselves."

DreamWorks Animation / Alix McIntosh

Shrek must be out of town, which is why the stay is so short. Shrek's Swamp will be absolutely free for a two-night stay for three guests from October 27 through October 29. That means this is going to be a mad dash for the biggest Shrek fan to get into this whimsical residence. Hopefully, you won't have too many fairy tale characters bugging you throughout the night, and Lord Farquaad and Duloc shouldn't be a problem either. Shrek's Swamp will be available to book starting on October 13 at 6 pm BST (British Summer Time), which is 1 pm ET here in the United States.

DreamWorks Animation / Alix McIntosh

Just beware that guests are responsible for booking their own travel to and from Scotland. Plus, for those curious about the real-life bathroom situation, toilet, sink, and shower facilities will be located off-site, approximately 20 meters away from Shrek's Swamp. We're assuming the outhouse has actually been turned into a real bathroom, based on the extra tree stump space next to the outhouse door. So crank Smashmouth's "All-Star" after you have your morning dump.

On a lovely note, in conjunction with this little publicity stunt, Airbnb is making a one-time donation to the HopScotch Children's Charity, which provides some of Scotland's most vulnerable and disadvantaged children with respite breaks through nurturing and dynamic holiday trips.