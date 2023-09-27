Wish Trailer: Ariana DeBose And Chris Pine Make Disney Magic In Stunning Animation

"Let it Go" is about to be dethroned as the go-to jam for kids and Disney adults alike to belt their faces off to now that "This Wish" is in town. The 62nd film in the Disney Animated Canon and releasing during the 100-year anniversary of Disney Animation, "Wish" is the studio's first original fairy tale and features the vocal talents of Ariana DeBose and Chris Pine (my personal favorite Chris, for the record).

The story takes place in the kingdom of Rosas, where Pine's King Magnifico created a sanctuary for anyone looking to see all of their wishes come true. This credo is literal, as Magnifico is a magical king with the power of wish granting, and keeps the wishes of the citizens of Rosas safe in his castle. 17-year-old Asha (Debose) has some reservations about King Magnifico's approach to wish granting, but with everyone in town convinced he's the answer to all of their problems, she looks to the stars for guidance.

It's then that a wishing star (appropriately named Star) falls from the sky and gives Asha the ability to also grant wishes. One of the first? Asha's beloved goat, Valentino (Alan Tudyk), gets the ability to join the ranks of Disney's gallery of adorable, talking animals. We were fortunate enough to catch an extended preview of "Wish" at the Annecy Film Festival earlier this year, but now audiences all over are getting a better look at the animated musical with a brand new trailer that boasts stunning animation, an endlessly catchy song, and (FINALLY!) a bona fide baddie.