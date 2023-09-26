Where You Can Watch Twilight Zone: The Movie

You're about to enter another dimension. It is a dimension as vast as space and as timeless as infinity. I'm talking, of course, about the world of streaming. We've all found ourselves wandering its endless terrain, confused, slightly panicked, ultimately grabbing on to something vaguely familiar just to gain a sense of stability. Alas, we appear doomed to remain stranded in the streaming sphere as long as the idea that being able to access every piece of media ever produced at any time is viewed as a positive thing.

So, what happens when you want to go a level deeper? Perhaps you're not perturbed enough by our contemporary situation as it is, and feel like further spooking yourself with a visit to the Twilight Zone itself? Well, I might suggest Rod Serling's original series, which ran from 1959 to 1964 and in large part remains as relevant today as it was back then. In fact, "The Twilight Zone" pioneered the sci-fi genre for years to come. Then, Steven Spielberg and his buddies got their hands on it. (More on that later.)

But if you're looking to give "Twilight Zone: The Movie" another chance, allow us to be your guide.

"Twilight Zone: The Movie" was distributed by Warner Bros. so it should be on the studio's Max streaming service, right? Well, in this topsy-turvy world of streaming, nothing is as it seems: This movie is currently only available to rent or buy. That's right, despite the countless streaming services to which we all subscribe, "Twilight Zone: The Movie" isn't available to stream anywhere. Therefore, you'll have to fork over $2.99 to rent the film in HD from any of the usual outlets (Amazon, Apple, Vudu, etc). You can also buy the movie for $9.99, but at the time of this writing, Vudu is offering a discount for just $6.99.