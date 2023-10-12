The Evil Mirror From Oculus Has A Cameo In The Fall Of The House Of Usher

Sure as the Pizza Planet truck will show up in every Pixar movie (except "The Incredibles" for some reason), the Lasser Glass can always be found somewhere in Mike Flanagan's horror movies and TV shows (except "Hush" and "Before I Wake," for some reason). This ornate, evil mirror hails from the very beginning of Flanagan's career — a short film called "Oculus: Chapter 3 – The Man with the Plan," made in 2005 — and the filmmaker has brought it with him ever since. Either that ... or it's been following him.

As you might expect, the Lasser Glass makes another appearance in Flanagan's new Netflix series, "The Fall of the House of Usher." An adaptation of various works by Edgar Allan Poe, the eight-episode series reimagines the doomed Usher family as pharmaceutical magnates in the vein of the real-life Sackler family. The Ushers have played a major role in creating America's opioid crisis, but have escaped justice thanks to a Faustian bargain made many years ago. As Roderick Usher approaches the end of his life, something has come to collect on the deal — and his children must pay the price.

Where there are spooky goings-on and people meeting with nasty fates, the Lasser Glass is sure to be found. Here's where you can spot it in "The Fall of the House of Usher," and throughout the rest of Flanagan's works.