Spider-Man: No Way Home Marvel Legends Figures Include Doc Ock, Goblin & Unmasked Spideys
Today, the toymakers at Hasbro are hosting their annual online convention known as PulseCon, where they reveal some exciting new action figures and collectibles for some of their biggest toy franchise. Since the Marvel Cinematic Universe falls under the banner of Hasbro's Marvel Legends line, we were thrilled to see "Spider-Man: No Way Home" get an extensive new roster of figures with some additions that will make franchise completists very happy.
Even though Marvel Legends has already released a three-pack of all the different Spider-Men who meet each other in the multiverse madness of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," the toy line had not yet given us unmasked versions of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as their respective Peter Parker variants. But that changes today, and there are some other surprising additions too. Joining the three webslingers in the man line, fans will also be able to get their hands on a new version of Zendaya as MJ, Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, and Thomas Haden Church as "Spider-Man 3" villain Sandman. But perhaps the greatest updates are new deluxe versions of Green Goblin and Doc Ock.
Let's take a look at all of the new Marvel Legends "Spider-Man: No Way Home" action figures below.
Spider-Men everywhere!
Prepare to re-create the Spider-Man pointing meme on your shelf with the trio of new Spidey figures coming from Marvel Legends. Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield all get new unmasked likenesses inspired by their appearances in "No Way Home," and even in plastic form Garfield's magnificent hair still looks astounding.
Of course, each of the Spider-Man figures also comes with a masked head for each of their respective webslingers, as well as some interchangeable hands. Sadly, it doesn't look like any of them are actually pointing hands, which is a bit a bummer. So you can't quite recreate that famous animated meme, but you'll come close.
It's nice to have the new sculpts of Maguire and Garfield, since neither received Marvel Legends figures with high-tech sculpting when their movies received action figures. However, I must say, that original Toy Biz line of "Spider-Man" figures for Sam Raimi's first two movies were some of the best superhero figures made at the time, and they had rather detailed versions of those characters. But the face sculpts with today's 3D technology are still better.
MJ, Matt Murdock, and Sandman
Previously, the only Marvel Legends version of MJ from the MCU's "Spider-Man" trilogy came in a two-pack with Tom Holland's Spidey wearing his yellow school jacket on top of his superhero suit. But now she's getting her own action figure inspired by her look in "No Way Home." MJ comes with a pair of alternate hands, as well as the film's MacGuffin, the magic box that Doctor Strange uses in his spell to help Spider-Man.
As for Matt Murdock, since he's in full lawyer mode, he doesn't come with any of his Daredevil gear. But he might have the best accessory in the entire line-up, because in addition to his walking stick, he comes with a brick. Yes, the brick that he "miraculously" catches when Peter Parker is receiving legal guidance while New York citizens rage at him outside Aunt May's apartment, prompting a brick to be thrown through the window.
Finally, Sandman is getting an action figure update, which is a welcome upgrade from the original line of toys made for "Spider-Man 3." Funnily enough, Hasbro made that line of toys, taking over the license from Toy Biz, but this was before they had really delved into the adult collectible business. So the quality was much lower, and Sandman certainly never got a figure like this. Sure, the sand coloring looks a little goofy, almost like molded Cinnamon Toast Crunch, but having a figure with the sculpt of Thomas Haden Church's face is still a decent offering, and the giant limbs are a nice touch. But we're betting this one isn't gonna be a huge seller.
Doc Ock and Green Goblin
The original Toy Biz versions of Doc Ock and Green Goblin were some of my favorite action figures as a teen collector. They felt like they were close to be as detailed as McFarlane Toys figures, but they also had significantly greater articulation for posing. These both come pretty close to being as great, but of course, they have the aesthetic changes that their characters have in "Spider-Man: No Way Home."
Though it's ever really explained why Doc Ock's wardrobe is changed ever so slightly into a look we never saw in "Spider-Man 2," we get that version of the villain here. However, one of the great improvements over the original figure is having the extremely flexible arms on his back for maximum display options. Plus, it's a pretty good likeness of Alfred Molina, complete with his little sunglasses
As for Green Goblin, he has a bit more of a dramatic change, with some purple elements and tattered textiles adding a little more comic book influence into the green suit's design. Plus, we get an all-new sculpt of Willem Dafoe, looking menacing as ever. Even though he comes with the full glider, there's no new Goblin helmet, unfortunately.
Now we just need Jamie Foxx as Electro and Rhys Ifans as Lizard (or at least the CGI version of him), and we'll have the full roster of villains.
All of the new Marvel Legends "Spider-Man: No Way Home" action figures will be available for pre-order today at Hasbro Pulse and other retailers.