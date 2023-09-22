Spider-Man: No Way Home Marvel Legends Figures Include Doc Ock, Goblin & Unmasked Spideys

Today, the toymakers at Hasbro are hosting their annual online convention known as PulseCon, where they reveal some exciting new action figures and collectibles for some of their biggest toy franchise. Since the Marvel Cinematic Universe falls under the banner of Hasbro's Marvel Legends line, we were thrilled to see "Spider-Man: No Way Home" get an extensive new roster of figures with some additions that will make franchise completists very happy.

Even though Marvel Legends has already released a three-pack of all the different Spider-Men who meet each other in the multiverse madness of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," the toy line had not yet given us unmasked versions of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as their respective Peter Parker variants. But that changes today, and there are some other surprising additions too. Joining the three webslingers in the man line, fans will also be able to get their hands on a new version of Zendaya as MJ, Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, and Thomas Haden Church as "Spider-Man 3" villain Sandman. But perhaps the greatest updates are new deluxe versions of Green Goblin and Doc Ock.

Let's take a look at all of the new Marvel Legends "Spider-Man: No Way Home" action figures below.