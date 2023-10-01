No, That Captain Marvel Milkshake Isn't A Pulp Fiction Easter Egg

The ostensible villains in Anna Boden's and Ryan Fleck's 2019 superhero film "Captain Marvel" were a species of shape-shifting aliens called Skrulls. Because they could change their appearance, Skrulls could easily infiltrate human society and take over positions of power with relative ease. Sadly, even though "Captain Marvel" and its follow-up TV series "Secret Invasion" feature the Skrulls, the widespread ramifications of a Skrull invasion are never quite fully explored.

In a "Captain Marvel" twist, however, it is revealed that a major Skrull character, Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), was not up to any major villainy, preferring instead to protect his family. The true villain was ... well, I'll leave that information obscure for the benefit of "Captain Marvel" neophytes.

The filmmakers had a cute visual indicator to humanize Talos and assure audiences that he wasn't a villain after all. In one scene, he drinks an Earth milkshake out of a red-and-white striped paper cup using a plastic straw. The image is relatable and human, almost absurdly so. Talos is not some eerie, otherworldly threat, but a dude who likes his milkshake.

Because of the angle of the shot, some "Captain Marvel" fans assumed that Talos' milkshake scene was a reference to a shot in Quentin Tarantino's 1994 film "Pulp Fiction." This assumption was compounded by the fact that Samuel L. Jackson appeared in both films. In "Pulp Fiction," the Jackson character breaks into the apartment of some thieves and intimidates them by eating their hamburger breakfast and drinking their beverages while they are held at gunpoint.

According to the directors' commentary track for "Captain Marvel," Talos' milkshake was not a "Pulp Fiction" reference, but a "Reservoir Dogs" reference.