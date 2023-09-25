Indiana Jones' Cinematographer Was Concerned By Crystal Skull's Script

Steven Spielberg's 2008 film "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" is unlike the previous three Indiana Jones movies in several vital respects. One might have noticed that the previous movies all featured holy artifacts from one of Earth's major practiced faiths. The Ark of the Covenant from "Raiders of the Lost Ark" is a relic sacred to the Jewish people. The Sankara Stones from "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" aren't real, but they are based on Shiva lingams, smooth stones found throughout India in Hindu temples devoted to Shiva. "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade" saw the title archaeologist finding the Holy Grail, the cup that Christ used during the Last Supper in Christian mythology. In contrast, "Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" saw Indy searching for ... an alien skull.

While crystal skulls are believed to be a part of ancient Aztec and Mayan religious practices, Indy is not excavating any civilizations to find one. The skull is, instead, a literal skull, taken from an alien corpse hidden deep in the jungles of South America. Indy and a group of ambitious, power-hungry Russians (represented by Cate Blanchett) are all eager to find the headless alien corpse solve the crystal skull's mysteries. They could have saved money and merely purchased some vodka from Dan Aykroyd.

"Crystal Skull" is not terribly beloved by Indiana Jones fans, and has faced harsh criticism over the years. During production, even the crew faced some trepidation. Notably, celebrated cinematographer Janusz Kamiński, who has shot 20 of Spielberg's films, was concerned that David Koepp's screenplay was too busy. He admitted as much in a May 2023 interview with the website American Cinematographer.