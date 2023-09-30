A Thousand And One Ending Explained: Family Is What You Make It

A.V. Rockwell's powerful feature writing/directing debut "A Thousand and One" is as much a story about Harlem as it is one about a mother raising her son there. The film takes place from the early 1990s through to the mid-2000s, a period in which the predominantly Black district is subjugated by the policies of New York City Mayors Rudy Giuliani and Michael Bloomberg. As Harlem becomes increasingly gentrified, many of its local Black-owned businesses and mom-and-pop operations gradually go under. Meanwhile, affordable housing for its working-class citizens becomes a thing of the past, even as they're subjected to stricter jaywalking laws and the New York City Police Department's racist stop-and-frisk practice.

To create this profound cinematic portrait of Harlem's history, Rockwell combines real audio snippets of Giuliani and Bloomberg pitching their vision for NYC (one that's more affluent and white, as they state in thinly coded language) with a fictional narrative and footage of the city being gentrified in real-time in the wake of the 2020 lockdowns. "If you thought gentrification was going crazy [during the film's timeline], it went on steroids over the pandemic," Rockwell noted during an interview with her fellow writer/director Chinonye Chukwu ("Till") for Filmmaker Magazine. The resulting film is as ambitious as features by first-time directors go — one that's akin to Roberto Rossellini's Italian neorealist classic "Rome, Open City" in the way that it merges an authentic melodrama with a documentary-like snapshot of a specific time and place.

However, for everything "A Thousand and One" aspires to say and do, it never loses track of the human element at its core: a tale about people struggling to make a life for themselves and their chosen family.