A Thousand And One Trailer: A Mother Kidnaps Her Own Son From Foster Care

After every Sundance Film Festival, movie lovers everywhere are treated to a torrent of buzz about the premieres and come away with one overriding question — "when can I watch these movies?" Well, we now have at least one answer.

"A Thousand And One" will get a wide release in U.S. theaters on March 31, 2023, distributed by Focus Features. Directed by A.V. Rockwell, the film won the Grand Jury Prize: Dramatic at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival following its January 22 festival debut there.

The film focuses on a black single mother named Inez (Teyana Taylor), living in 1993 New York City. Barely making ends meet as a hairdresser after a stint in Rikers Island, her son Terry (Aaron Kingsley Adetola), is in foster care. When she asks Terry if he'd be happier with her and he answers yes, she kidnaps her own son, taking him back to Harlem. Since they're now fugitives, Terry gets the new name "Darryl," and papers to go with it.

The film spans decades, with Terry raised by Inez and a stepfather named Lucky (William Catlett). As a young adult, Terry/Darryl (now played by Josiah Cross) has bright prospects — MIT, Harvard, kind of prospects — but the events of the past can't be erased. The question the film asks is if the mother and son's relationship can survive.