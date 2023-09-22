Expendables 4 Director Has A Familial Connection To The 1977 Spider-Man TV Series

When "The Expendables" first exploded into theaters back in 2010, the cast of aging action icons were already getting a little long in the tooth. Seeing Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Bruce Willis in the same scene together was still worth the price of admission, however. Incredibly, it's already been 10 years since "Expendables 3" came out as the weakest entry in the series, as it proved to be a marketing mistake to give the third installment a PG-13 rating. Part of the fun of this throwback franchise is seeing outlandish sequences of graphic violence. The audience for this wants to feel the arterial blood spray hitting the screen. As a result, the series has made the right course correction by making "Expendables 4" (aka "Expend4bles") R-rated.

Opening this weekend, it will be interesting to see if "Expendables 4" can recapture the box office glory it once enjoyed by putting old faces like Jason Statham front-and-center alongside Stallone, Dolph Lundgren, and Randy Couture. Coming in to inject some new blood and fresh energy is director Scott Waugh, who comes with an impressive pedigree from the stunt world before he made the move behind the camera. Previously, Waugh directed Aaron Paul's ill-fated high-octane chase film, "Need For Speed," and "Hidden Strike" starring Jackie Chan and John Cena, which became an international hit on Netflix. In retrospect, the overall '80s vibe of "Hidden Strike" made it the perfect audition for Waugh to show that he's more than capable of taking over for a fourth (and probably final) film in "The Expendables" franchise.

Surprisingly Waugh also has a comic-book connection with Marvel's friendly neighborhood teen superhero from Queens, dating all the way back to 1977. His father, Fred Waugh, was the stunt double for actor Nicholas Hammond's Spider-Man on the original CBS television series "The Amazing Spider-Man."