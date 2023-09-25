Every Episode Of Star Trek: Lower Decks Has To Follow The Same Key Rule

At the beginning of the fourth season of "Star Trek: Lower Decks," Ensigns Mariner (Tawny Newsome), Boimler (Jack Quaid), Tendi (Noël Wells), and Rutherford (Eugene Cordero) were all promoted to Lieutenant, Junior Grade. This meant that each of them now had the ability to give orders to the remaining ensigns on the U.S.S. Cerritos and were afforded the privilege of private quarters. As ensigns, they had to sleep on bunks in a hallway and keep all their personal belongings inside tiny, drawer-like dressers embedded in the wall. There was no privacy. For the first time in their professional Starfleet careers, the four lead characters would be able to close a door behind them at the end of their shift.

But, in keeping with the spirit of the show, this isn't necessarily a net positive. In the episode "I Have No Bones, Yet I Must Flee," Boimler finds that there are some private quarters on the Cerritos that directly face the ship's massive, glowing engines. It's like having an apartment right next to a digital billboard or a blinking neon sign. When he tries bunking with his superior officer, Lieutenant Shaxs (Fred Tatasciore), he finds that the walls on the Cerritos are paper thin and that he can hear what people are up to in the next-door holodeck. The sexual sounds coming through the walls are unbearably disturbing.

Although Boimler has received a promotion, he is still a lower-ranking officer and his life is still difficult. This is the central joke — and the title's meaning — of "Lower Decks." These people will always occupy a low rung.

In an interview with ScreenRant, "Lower Decks" supervising director Barry J. Kelly noted that the show's beleaguered quality is a key guideline when writing stories.