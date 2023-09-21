New Planet Of The Apes Comic Set In Original Movie Timeline Coming From Marvel

Marvel is boldly going to revisit one of the most classic eras in the history of sci-fi history — in comic book form. The publisher has announced a new limited series set within the timeline of the original "Planet of the Apes" films. Specifically, the series will serve as a prequel to the original 1968 classic starring Charlton Heston. That's right! It's prequel time. So get ready for "Beware the Planet of the Apes."

Marc Guggenheim ("Spider-Man: Brand New Day," "Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca") is set to write the comic, with Álvaro López ("Captain Marvel," "Defenders") handling the artwork. The series will include familiar characters, such as Cornelius (played by Roddy McDowall in the films) and his wife Zira (played by Kim Hunter). Perhaps most importantly, the woman who we come to know as Nova (played by Linda Harrison) is also involved. A synopsis for the series reads as follows:

Into the Forbidden Zone! In a hostile world run by aggressive gorillas, scientists Cornelius and Zira are the only apes alive who see value in the mute, dumb human race—but even they know human capabilities have severe limits. So when their nephew Lucius goes missing, it is with great trepidation that they turn to a human ally, a young woman who will someday earn the moniker "Nova"...

This is before George Taylor and the rest of his lost astronaut pals land on the planet (which is actually just Earth in the future) and upend the whole society as the apes have created it. So we'll get to see a bit more of the society with unfiltered division, while Cornelius and Zira toe a dicey line to rescue their nephew. It also all feels fitting, as Marvel published adaptations of the original films back in the '70s in a series titled "Adventures on the Planet of the Apes."