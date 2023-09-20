Here's How To Watch Blue Beetle At Home

Ángel Manuel Soto and Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer's "Blue Beetle" (check out our review here) may not have been a box office success, but the latest venture from DC Studios and one of the last films of the DC Cinematic Universe before James Gunn and Peter Safran revamp the studio is thankfully one of the most fun. Not to mention, it's also one of the rare instances where a superhero movie embraces cultural specificity, instead of just perpetuating the same ol' white stories over and over again. If you've yet to see the film, here's what to expect.

Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña) is a recent college grad returning home and ready to take on the world, but a lot has changed over the last four years, and home looks quite a bit different. Thrust into a bit of a quarter-life crisis, Jaime searches for purpose when he comes across an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. Jaime is chosen by the Scarab to be its new, symbiotic host, which comes with the unbelievable perk of a super suit that gifts Jaime unpredictable powers. He went looking for purpose and found his destiny as the superhero, Blue Beetle.

"Blue Beetle" features a phenomenal ensemble cast of majority Latino performers, including Adriana Barraza ("Rambo: Last Blood," "Thor"), Damían Alcázar ("Narcos," "Narcos: Mexico"), Elpidia Carrillo ("Mayans M.C.," the "Predator" films), Bruna Marquezine ("Maldivas," "God Save the King"), Raoul Max Trujillo (the "Sicario" films, "Mayans M.C."), with Oscar winner Susan Sarandon ("Monarch," "Dead Man Walking"), and George Lopez (the "Rio and "Smurf" franchises). The film also stars Belissa Escobedo ("American Horror Stories," "Hocus Pocus 2") and Harvey Guillén ("What We Do in the Shadows").

Now that the theatrical run has come to an end, here's how you can watch "Blue Beetle" at home.