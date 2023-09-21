Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4's Ultra-Nerdy Mark Twain Joke, Explained

The fourth episode of the fourth season of "Star Trek: Lower Decks," called "Something Borrowed, Something Green," sees Lieutenant Boimler (Jack Quaid) and Lieutenant Rutherford (Eugene Cordero) sharing a dorm. In previous seasons, when the characters were merely ensigns, they slept in bunks in a hallway. They now have an enclosed private room for the first time, a wrinkle that soon has the two at each other's throats. Notably, they have come to blows over which of them gets to mist the room's adorable bonsai tree. Low-stakes animosity immediately forms. To make matters worse, Boimler's and Rutherford's respective holodeck hours have been double-booked, and they will have to share the day's recreation time together as well.

Curiously, both Boimler and Rutherford enter the holodeck dressed as Mark Twain, eager to spend a few quiet hours on an old-timey Mississippi riverboat. Affecting Twainian accents, the two begin by hurling insults, but soon find that their mutual Twaindencies cause them to bond. It seems they can more diplomatically negotiate living disputes when dressed as Mark Twain. Boimler and Rutherford liked their Twain diplomacy technique so much, they later suggest Captain Freeman (Dawnn Lewis) and a vicious Chalnoth try it out themselves. Absurdity ensues.

Trekkies will happily recognize the appearance of Mark Twain on "Star Trek" as more than a mere literary reference. Twain once appeared as a character on an infamous two-part time-travel episode of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" called "Time's Arrow" from 1992. It seems that the very long-lived Guinan (Whoopi Goldberg) lived on Earth in 1893 and was friends with the affable Twain, whose real name was Samuel Clemens (Jerry Hardin).