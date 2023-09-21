Good Burger 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Info

"Good Burger" is a rather unlikely success story of '90s kids' entertainment. Back in the '90s, Nickelodeon created a sketch comedy show titled "All That," which was essentially the kids' version of "Saturday Night Live." It ran absurd sketches and launched the careers of many actors like Amanda Bynes, Nick Cannon, Katrina Johnson, Jack DeSena, Kel Mitchell, and Kenan Thompson — who would go on to become the longest-reigning "SNL" cast member ever.

And just like "SNL," "All That" would see some sketches turn into spin-offs, with the biggest one being "Good Burger." In the sketches, Kenan and Kel starred as Dexter and Ed, two fast food joint workers who get into all sorts of hijinks. The movie was directed by Brian Robbins, who would go on to become president and CEO of Paramount Pictures.

In the years since the first "Good Burger," Thompson and Mitchell have teased a sequel numerous times, and reunited for "Good Burger" sketches in 2015 on "The Tonight Show" and again in 2022 when Thompson hosted the Emmys.

Now, 26 years after the release of the original, Thompson and Mitchell are reuniting for an actual "Good Burger 2." We don't know that much about the movie just yet, but there is enough information to whet our appetites. So, let's run down everything we know about "Good Burger 2," and remember, we're all dudes.