/Film Is Hosting An Early Screening Of The Creator In ScreenX – Here's How To Attend

Since making his feature debut with the low-budget sci-fi/horror flick "Monsters" in 2010, Gareth Edwards has been one of the most intriguing directors working in the Hollywood studio system. His first big-budget effort was the visually dazzling 2014 remake of "Godzilla," which he followed up with the superb "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story." The latter experience wasn't the smoothest for Edwards, given that "Michael Clayton" filmmaker Tony Gilroy was brought on for extensive reshoots (which led to Gilroy taking on the critically acclaimed "Andor" series for Disney+), but the promise of "Monsters" and "Godzilla" has always been there for Edwards.

It sounds like he's made good on that promise and then some with "The Creator." The futuristic film stars John David Washington as an ex-special ops soldier who's been charged with saving humanity in its global war against artificial intelligence. Early buzz is extremely positive, and, judging from the trailers, it certainly looks like a movie you've got to experience on the biggest screen possible.

How big? How about ScreenX, a premium format that, according to the company's website, combines "multi-projection technology with theater screen and project images on the outside wall of the front screen to create a new immersion experience for the audience."