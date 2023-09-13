The Director Of Rogue One Delivers Stunning Sci-Fi Visuals In The Final Trailer For The Creator

Just recently, "The Creator" screened a handful of scenes to get the hype machine cranked up for audiences who might not yet have heard about the movie. Our own Vanessa Armstrong checked out one of these screening events, and she was surprised by how much she connected emotionally with the artificial intelligence characters in the film, creating a bridge between sci-fi and drama that many of the big sci-fi franchises have difficultly establishing.

"Blade Runner" and "Apocalypse Now" have been cited as the major influences on this movie, which is a tall order when it comes to a direct comparison, as those are classics not only in their respective genres, but they are also largely considered to be among the best films ever made. However, another interesting influence might provide some context for the relationship that grows between Joshua and the AI child.

During a Q&A session for "The Creator" sneak preview event, Gareth Edwards mentioned "Rain Man" as another influence. The Best Picture-winning drama stars Tom Cruise as an arrogant car salesman who learns that he has an autistic older brother named Raymond (Dustin Hoffman), and though he initially plans to use him to extort what he believes is deserved from the estate of his deceased father, he finds a surprising bond with the brother that he never really knew. Considering what Joshua is sent to accomplish upon discovering the AI child, and the fact that the child is likely still learning about humanity, it's easy to see the dynamic that can blossom between these two characters and how it might have echoes of the relationship in "Rain Man."

Personally, I can't wait to see how this movie plays out when it arrives at the end of the month.

"The Creator" hits theaters and IMAX starting on September 29, 2023.