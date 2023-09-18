Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Could Break Even At The Box Office, Thanks To A Lawsuit

"Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" may not have been the hit that Paramount Pictures was counting on, but the sequel has been handed a major lifeline. Tom Cruise's latest, which hit theaters back in July, was one of the biggest blockbusters of the summer in every sense. Thanks largely to delays and other expenses incurred by the pandemic, the budget rose to an eye-melting $290 million. Fortunately for Paramount, they've now got a huge chunk of that back, thanks to a successful lawsuit.

As reported by The Times, Paramount has confirmed it received a £57 million payout from Swiss insurance firm Chubb. That equates to about $71 million. Paramount had a $100 million insurance policy with Federal Insurance Company, a unit within Chubb's larger corporate umbrella. Director Christopher McQuarrie and the rest of the crew were forced to shut down production several times while filming "Dead Reckoning" due to pandemic-related issues. Federal, initially, only paid around $5 million to the studio, according to their interpretation of what was owed per the language of the contract. Paramount then filed a lawsuit to get more money.

The insurer "stated that there was no evidence that cast and crew members could not continue their duties, despite being infected with SARS-CoV-2 and posing an undeniable risk to other individuals involved with the production," according to The Hollywood Reporter. Federal said that the "policy speaks for itself" in response. In the end, Paramount received a great deal more for their troubles.

Paramount and Federal reached the settlement a little while back, but the figure has only recently been revealed. That settlement now brings the hugely expensive film $71 million closer to profitability. That's no small number, and it might actually be enough for the film to break even during its box office run.