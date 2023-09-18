Futurama Season 11 Lands The Punchline On A Decade-Old Joke About The King Of Space

Spoilers for "Futurama" season 11 episode 9 follow.

Back in season 8 of "Futurama" (or season 6, depending on how you're keeping track), Leela leaves the Planet Express crew to get a fresh start in life. She's back by the end of the episode, of course, but she at least gets to enjoy a nice career as a deep-space real estate agent. In fact, she's so successful at it that she gets to casually remark to Hermes near the end that she "just sold a castle to the King of Space."

It's an insane line, just tossed into the scene with no explanation. Nobody asks, "Hold on a second: there's a King of Space? All of space? What authority does he have? Why would a king need to buy a castle through a real estate agent?" That lack of answers is part of what makes the line funny, in much the same way that Bender's "Hecho en Mexico" joke back in season 3 was so amusing. What exactly does it mean, culturally or personally or legally, for a robot to be born in another country? "Amazon Women in the Mood" has zero interest in exploring that question, and it's all the better for it.

But much like "Futurama" season 7 would go on to follow up on Bender being born in Mexico, season 11 has now followed up on Leela's King of Space line. The latest episode mostly centers on three unconnected stories following the Planet Express crew's lives in different animation formats, but the longer-running story that plays around them is that of Fry and Leela making another delivery to the King of Space. Over a decade later, we finally get to meet the king and his flirtatious son, and he turns out to be more than Fry and Leela bargained for.