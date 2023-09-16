The Murderous True Story Of Rosa Peral And Netflix's Burning Body

The real story surrounding Netflix's latest true crime offering is tailor-made for tabloid fodder. Directed by Jorge Torregrossa and starring Úrsula Corberó ("Money Heist"), "Burning Body" serves as yet another cautionary tale about the tangled web we weave when secret love affairs, ghastly intrigue, and unthinkable acts of violence collide.

Based on one of Spain's most chilling murder cases referred to by the local press as "el Crimen de la Guardia Urbana" (the crime of the Urban Guard), the brutal killing of a police officer caused a media frenzy. On May 4, 2017, the remains of Officer Pedro Rodriguez were found among the ash of a torched automobile that had been completely engulfed in flames. It looked like someone had gone to great lengths to ensure that there was no physical evidence, a clear sign that the person or persons in question knew what they were doing. The only identifying signs linking Rodriguez' name were the motor's chassis number and a prosthetic device that was discovered at the scene. It also seemed a little suspicious that the ashes of his body were found in the trunk of his own car.

A trial followed involving two of Rodriguez' fellow officers, Rosa Peral and Albert Lopez, who were both in a relationship at the time of his murder. The focus fell onto Peral after it was discovered that she was also romantically linked to Rodriguez, sparking suspicion and a potential motive.

In what's proved to be a winning formula, Netflix has released the documentary "Rosa Peral's Tapes" ("Las Cintas de Rosa Peral") in conjunction with "Burning Body" as the sensationalized, admittedly sexier version of the tragic, real-life events surrounding the crime.