A John Wick 2 Stunt Gone Wrong Cut An Entire Car In Half

According to Jeremy Fry, it took five attempts to get the shot, but it was worth it. As he told METRO, "They played it back and it was so cool [...] For whatever reason on that shot, everything had kind of come together. It's one of the coolest shots that I've been a part of."

It's worth mentioning that it wasn't just that Fry had to jump a car sideways through a gap that was basically the same length as the vehicle, while traveling at high speed and attempting to maintain his drift after he landed. As Darrin Prescott explains in his breakdown video, there was also an "edge arm" to the right of the gap through which Fry was jumping the car. That's basically another car with a camera arm mounted on top. As Prescott said, "not only is [Fry] trying to figure out how to drift through this small space [...] he also can't slam into this [edge arm] car."

Prescott further explained how the crew and Fry pressed ahead after the disastrous first take. In the second unit director's recollection, the team actually did seven or eight takes to get the shot, with Prescott adding, "It fell into that category of risk vs reward, so we decided that the shot was going to be so cool."

The "John Wick" movies have become so popular at least in part because of the dedication of the stunt crew and Keanu Reeves himself, who does so much of his own action that some were convinced he was going to die on the set of "John Wick: Chapter 4." In that sense, it was worth pushing Fry in this instance, otherwise it just wouldn't have been in keeping with John Wick tradition.