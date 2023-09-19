Is Uncharted 2 Happening? The Dark Knight Producer Is Ready To Make It

After a long series of stops and starts within the depths of Hollywood, an "Uncharted" movie finally made its way into theaters in February of 2022. Based on the popular PlayStation video game series, news of a potential feature film was first announced in October of 2008 when Marvel producer Avi Arad began developing it for a big-screen adaptation. In 2010, David O. Russell was tapped to direct with Mark Wahlberg starring as the young treasure hunter Nathan Drake. Luckily, O. Russell decided to make "Silver Linings Playbook" instead.

By the time director Ruben Fleischer ("Venom") came on board, so much time had gone by that Wahlberg had actually aged out of the role. Instead, Wahlberg would wind up playing Sully, the seasoned adventurer and mentor to Nathan, a role that eventually went to "Spider-Man" phenom Tom Holland. There was even an "Uncharted" fan film made starring Nathan Fillion and Stephen Lang (which in my heart of hearts, is still the preferred live-action adaptation of the swashbuckling video game franchise developed by Naughty Dog).

Somehow, "Uncharted" went on to become a bona fide blockbuster, raking in a pirate's sum of just over $400 million worldwide. The grounded chemistry between Holland and Wahlberg played well against the bombastic, improbable action sequences in the film. That kind of success amidst a pandemic is impressive, and a sequel should be coming at some point down the line, if and when the ongoing strikes ever come to an end.

For fans of the games who would like to see a follow-up film, "Uncharted" producer Charles Roven sounds more than willing to try and make that happen.