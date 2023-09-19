Is Uncharted 2 Happening? The Dark Knight Producer Is Ready To Make It
After a long series of stops and starts within the depths of Hollywood, an "Uncharted" movie finally made its way into theaters in February of 2022. Based on the popular PlayStation video game series, news of a potential feature film was first announced in October of 2008 when Marvel producer Avi Arad began developing it for a big-screen adaptation. In 2010, David O. Russell was tapped to direct with Mark Wahlberg starring as the young treasure hunter Nathan Drake. Luckily, O. Russell decided to make "Silver Linings Playbook" instead.
By the time director Ruben Fleischer ("Venom") came on board, so much time had gone by that Wahlberg had actually aged out of the role. Instead, Wahlberg would wind up playing Sully, the seasoned adventurer and mentor to Nathan, a role that eventually went to "Spider-Man" phenom Tom Holland. There was even an "Uncharted" fan film made starring Nathan Fillion and Stephen Lang (which in my heart of hearts, is still the preferred live-action adaptation of the swashbuckling video game franchise developed by Naughty Dog).
Somehow, "Uncharted" went on to become a bona fide blockbuster, raking in a pirate's sum of just over $400 million worldwide. The grounded chemistry between Holland and Wahlberg played well against the bombastic, improbable action sequences in the film. That kind of success amidst a pandemic is impressive, and a sequel should be coming at some point down the line, if and when the ongoing strikes ever come to an end.
For fans of the games who would like to see a follow-up film, "Uncharted" producer Charles Roven sounds more than willing to try and make that happen.
The makings of a new franchise?
Roven was also a producer on "The Dark Knight," one of the greatest sequels ever made. If he expresses a desire to make a second "Uncharted" movie, it's probably best to pay attention. Recently, Roven confirmed there is still interest in continuing the adventures of Nathan Drake and Sully, telling The Hollywood Reporter:
"Oh yeah! We had a really good time with that movie. The fans really liked the movie, and people who didn't know anything about the game really liked the movie. So we are definitely looking to make another one of those."
After an opening weekend tally of $139 million globally, it comes as no surprise Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group Chairman and CEO Tom Rothman sees "Uncharted" as "a new hit movie franchise for the company." Surprisingly, there technically still hasn't been an official announcement that a sequel has actually been greenlit.
Wahlberg and Holland are still in incredibly high demand as actors, but as long as scheduling doesn't get in the way, there are still a great deal of stories to draw inspiration from after five home console "Uncharted" games. There's also the potential pay-off of seeing Nate's brother Sam appear as a disruptor in the sequel after it's revealed that he is still alive in the first post-credits sequence.
After Antonio Banderas' villain, Moncada, is taken out by one of his own mercenaries at the end of "Uncharted," the second credits scene teases a heftier adversary named Gage played by "Game of Thrones" standout Pilou Asbæk. After a failed attempt to double-cross Nathan Drake, Gage may be looking for some revenge and a little more gold bullion in his pocket if a sequel ever starts to ramp up.
Will there still be an audience for Uncharted 2?
The "Uncharted" video game series and its reluctant, globe-trotting hero Nathan Drake originally served as a placeholder and spiritual successor to Indiana Jones. The classic cliffhanger adventure serials of the 1930s that inspired George Lucas and Steven Spielberg were given an entirely new medium and platform that opened up a new generation of fans to the unique blend of treasure hunting wrapped inside of a history lesson.
The first "Uncharted" movie managed to overcome both the pandemic and the relatively lukewarm critical reception of "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull." The question is whether or not a second "Uncharted" film will be negatively effected by Indy's monumentally disappointing final adventure, "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." Sony might get cold feet after looking at the box office take of what was supposed to be a triumphant send-off for one of the most beloved characters in American cinema history. For a property like "Uncharted" that has undeniable ties and similarities to Indiana Jones, it will be interesting to see if audiences see that connection or choose to ignore it.
Hopefully, a sequel will happen, just to see a little more over-the-top video game action. Fleischer seems to be excited at the prospect, and knows what action sequence from the game he would be the most excited to translate into live-action. "I think the greatest car chase ever filmed in any film or anything was in 'Uncharted 4.' I've done plenty of car chases in my career, but that car chase is unparalleled," the "Uncharted" director told CinemaBlend. "I'm gunning for that one."