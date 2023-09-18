The Flu Couldn't Stop Keanu Reeves From Filming John Wick's Most Brutal Scene

Before Keanu Reeves established himself as the action hero powerhouse we all know, the actor had to be convinced to do his own stunts for 1994's "Speed." Director Jan de Bont told The Huffington Post that Reeves thought a stunt involving his character jumping from a moving car to a bus was "way too dangerous," and only agreed to do it after de Bont told him it was "basically like stepping onto an escalator."

The director said that having actors perform stunts was "more realistic" and allowed the audience to "understand why the actor or the character reacts in a certain way." By the time Reeves came to star in 1999's "The Matrix," not only did he not require any convincing to do his own stunts, but he'd basically adopted the view of his "Speed" director as his own guiding principle. Suddenly, he was throwing himself in harm's way, telling Wired that when directors The Wachowskis told him they wanted him to train for four months prior to filming, "I got a big grin on my face and said, 'Yes.'"

"The Matrix" helped form the foundation for Reeves' now well-established reputation as a sci-fi actor who does his own stunts. But he wasn't quite his own stunt double back in 1999, despite performing many of the films' most dangerous feats. His actual stunt double at the time was Chad Stahelski, who along with fellow stunt choreographer and performer David Leitch would co-direct 2014's Reeves-starring "John Wick." By that point, the actor had evolved into basically being his own stuntman, fulfilling Jan de Bont's vision of actors throwing themselves into perilous situations in the name of realism. But even Stahelski and Leitch, who'd worked with Reeves prior to the first "John Wick" were shocked by the actor's commitment during filming.