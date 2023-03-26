How The John Wick 4 Stunt Coordinators Pulled Off That Jaw-Dropping, Back-Breaking Stairs Scene [Exclusive]

This post contains spoilers for "John Wick: Chapter 4."

For what could very well be the final major set piece in the mainline "John Wick" series (spinoffs are coming), it makes sense that director Chad Stahelski and his incredible team of stunt performers would want to create the biggest, loudest scene they could. The climax ends up being a triptych of a sequence that takes place at three different locations: the Arc de Triomphe, an abandoned house of some kind, and finally the massive staircase leading to Sacré-Cœr. Some, including myself, would say it's a bit too much action, but there are unquestionably moments within this nearly 40 minute stretch that I marveled at.

Mostly, this occurred on the staircase, with dozens of assassins attempting to take down Keanu Reeves' titular hero before reaching the top for his duel with the Marquis de Gramont (Bill Skarsgård). Where it differs from the previous two sections is that there is a clear objective for Wick other than simply not dying: he needs to get to the top of the stairs before sunrise. We know his goal and completely understand the geography, clearly seeing when he makes progress and when he takes a step back ... or ends up falling all the way down the staircase. It's simple and effective in its setup and lets the dramatic complications come from the choreography.

Keeping things so crystal clear and hard-hitting in a very linear scene like that seems like it would be rather simple compared to other action set pieces in the "John Wick" franchise, but of course, it needed to be carefully designed down to the most minute details. Luckily, the location itself presented a perfect way to build out the sequence.