Triangle Ending Explained: The Definition Of Insanity

Sadly, many interviews from 2009 have been sucked into the void of the early internet age, but director Christopher Smith spoke with The Fan Carpet about how "Triangle" came to be. "I just had this idea, what if when they're arriving on the boat, they see someone and that's one of the people from the boat and that's the twist," he said. He shared that when he pitched the film to studios, an executive at a festival told him it sounded like a great ending, but Smith had to explain that this reveal would take place early on.

"So it was my ambition to make the twist come, so you think you're watching this movie about character and then you're on a boat and then you're like, whoa and suddenly it all changes and it's turned on its head." He also pointed out that the house featured in the film has the same design as the ship as well as the same numbering, so the film even hints at the possibility that she never even left the house and that all of the events were in her head. "But I don't want there to be a twist where at the end you go, 'Ugh,'" he explained. "I wanted it to be a riddle at the end so that if you spot that, great, but if you don't want to accept that and you want to think it's a Bermuda Triangle movie, that's fine."

Smith isn't about to give any definitive answers, because again, that sort of defeats the entire purpose of the movie. However, he did explain that the ending of the film is intentional. "She has to be a blank canvas, she has to have lost her memory and I like the idea of two-hander at the end," he said. "She's either going in proactively and it'll all change, or she's got no memory and it's all starting again."