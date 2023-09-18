The Last-Minute Reversal That Saved Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" came out last year, and I don't know about you, but I was in tears from the trailer alone. After losing star Chadwick Boseman in 2020 from colon cancer, director Ryan Coogler and the Marvel's movie's cast created a beautiful tribute to their beloved colleague. Sure, there were some issues with the movie overall, but it still stands out to me and legions of fans as a monument to the love we all had for the actor and the character he played so well.

Outside of the love for Chadwick Boseman, there were a couple standout moments in the movie, including the opening Dora Milaje action scene and Queen Ramonda's (Angela Bassett) powerful speech at the United Nations. According to the audio commentary for the film from Coogler (via Movie Web), those scenes almost ended up on the cutting room floor, and it could have changed the film for the worse.