Aquaman 2 Director James Wan Borrowed A Key Element From Fast And Furious

In James Wan's "Aquaman," Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) struggles with his legacy as heir to Atlantis and overcomes obstacles to claim what is rightfully his. This victory is hard-earned and not without opposition, and this transition will serve as the premise for Wan's "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom." Now, as the King of Atlantis, Arthur has to contend with the return of Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) and seek help from his estranged family to protect his kingdom. While "Aquaman 2" will lean heavily into the themes of revenge and heroic retribution, director James Wan has also incorporated a primary element from the "Fast and Furious" franchise: family.

In a trailer reveal event for "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" attended by /Film's Jenna Busch, Wan spoke about the themes the sequel embodies, and how family emerges as a key motivator for Arthur in the upcoming film. While explaining this aspect, Wan talked about the influence of The Fast Saga on his understanding of family:

"In this next movie [...] it's about the growth of Jason's character of Arthur. In the first movie, he was a wanderer trying to find out who he is, but in this one, he ultimately becomes the King of Atlantis. He's a dad in this one. He ultimately needs to reach out to his family members, the ones that were his antagonists in the first movie, and they have to ultimately be a family together. I learned about family from 'Fast and Furious', you guys. You can feel a bit of that played into this in a big, big way. No, seriously, the family aspect in this film was something that was very important for me. And you can have Vin [Diesel] to thank for that."

Let's dive deeper into how family matters in "Aquaman 2."