Aquaman 2 Director James Wan Borrowed A Key Element From Fast And Furious
In James Wan's "Aquaman," Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) struggles with his legacy as heir to Atlantis and overcomes obstacles to claim what is rightfully his. This victory is hard-earned and not without opposition, and this transition will serve as the premise for Wan's "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom." Now, as the King of Atlantis, Arthur has to contend with the return of Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) and seek help from his estranged family to protect his kingdom. While "Aquaman 2" will lean heavily into the themes of revenge and heroic retribution, director James Wan has also incorporated a primary element from the "Fast and Furious" franchise: family.
In a trailer reveal event for "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" attended by /Film's Jenna Busch, Wan spoke about the themes the sequel embodies, and how family emerges as a key motivator for Arthur in the upcoming film. While explaining this aspect, Wan talked about the influence of The Fast Saga on his understanding of family:
"In this next movie [...] it's about the growth of Jason's character of Arthur. In the first movie, he was a wanderer trying to find out who he is, but in this one, he ultimately becomes the King of Atlantis. He's a dad in this one. He ultimately needs to reach out to his family members, the ones that were his antagonists in the first movie, and they have to ultimately be a family together. I learned about family from 'Fast and Furious', you guys. You can feel a bit of that played into this in a big, big way. No, seriously, the family aspect in this film was something that was very important for me. And you can have Vin [Diesel] to thank for that."
Let's dive deeper into how family matters in "Aquaman 2."
'What's real is family'
Wan is best known for his prolific work in horror — primarily, his contributions to the "Saw," "Insidious," and "The Conjuring" franchises — but his "Fast and Furious" film "Furious 7" melded the property's primary themes of family with vengeance. While Wan credits "Furious 7" for his affinity with familial tropes, his films have always examined the nitty-gritties of family dynamics and how they shape trauma that lingers. His "Conjuring" universe is a seminal example of this trope, along with his films "Dead Silence" and "Malignant" (which also explore the toll interpersonal bonds often have on us). Although "Aquaman" dives into similar themes with Arthur's tense relationship with his brother, Orm (Patrick Wilson), the sequel will intensify the tensions inherent within family, found or otherwise.
Wan went on to talk about how "Aquaman 2" is meant to retain the franchise's "fun and really adventurous" aspects while still touching on subjects that are "more grown up." This includes leaning "heavily into [...] the family dynamics that he [Arthur] has with the father," and what it means from a specific cultural perspective. Moreover, the second film will provide Arthur with "something to care about:" his own family, where he has to don the mantle of a parent, apart from being the ruler of a kingdom.
Per Wan, Arthur needs to "balance the duty of looking after a kingdom and [...] taking care of [his] people" — a tussle that can only be resolved with Orm's help. This will be difficult to navigate, adding further complexity to a hero overwhelmed with terrible purpose. Moreover, these dual impulses might clash or make it difficult for Arthur to balance the two, allowing the film to explore Arthur further and develop him as a well-rounded character to complement the evolving narrative.
"Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" hits theaters on December 20, 2023.