Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom Will Be A Standalone Film

Before we go any further, let me just make this clear: I love "Aquaman." In my humble opinion, James Wan's entry is the best film in the DCEU. It's a big, bright, very silly adventure that features Nicole Kidman wearing a fish-monster costume, Julie Andrews voicing a Lovecraftian monster, and a friggin' octopus playing the drums. If that doesn't appeal to you, well, I don't know what to tell ya.

With my love for "Aquaman" in mind, I can't wait for "Aquaman and the Lost City," even if the film has been heavily delayed — it was originally supposed to come out in December 2022. Then it got moved to March 2023. Now it's holding firm for a December 2023 release date. And when the film arrives, don't expect to see a lot of DCEU crossover. Speaking with Comic Book, director James Wan said, "Well, Aquaman – even the first film – has always been a very standalone film." He added:

"That was always our approach: that it kind of lives in its own world, and that's kind of how we've approached The Lost Kingdom as well ... You know, people love Jason Momoa; people love him playing this role; and people love the action visuals of this space and this world. And that's what we're doing: we're taking it to the next level and we are still expanding – and just any fans of Aquaman the character, that love Black Manta, this is the next level and I'm very excited to finally put out there to show them what we've been working on all these years."

Again: that sounds a-okay to me! Give me a standalone Aquaman story, and bring back that drum-playing octopus. In "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," "when an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis, and the world, from irreversible devastation." The sequel, which stars Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Temuera Morrison, and Nicole Kidman, swims into theaters on December 20, 2023.