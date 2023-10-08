Futurama's Three Greatest Guest Stars, According To The Series' Co-Creator

Because "Futurama" is set 1,000 years in the future, show creators David X. Cohen and Matt Groening had to invent a sci-fi conceit that would provide an organic reason to include celebrity cameos. Thanks to a special fluid, human heads can be kept alive in jars more or less indefinitely. In the very first episode, the head of Dick Clark hosted a televised New Year's Eve special to ring in the year 3000. Clark played himself. Since then, multiple other celebrities have played their own severed heads, including the Beastie Boys, the cast of "Star Trek," Al Gore, Conan O'Brien, Beck, Lucy Liu, Penn Jillette, and most recently, Bill Nye.

Of course, Cohen and Groening were more creative than merely storing severed heads in jars, and multiple other notable actors have continued to appear on "Futurama" as robots, aliens, space deities, and other sci-fi creatures. John Goodman, for instance, played the homicidal robot Santa Claus in the 1999 episode "Xmas Story," while Nora Dunn played a stern, strict futuristic bureaucrat. Parker Posey played a mermaid, Pauly Shore played a full-body version of himself (he was cryogenically frozen), and Hank Aaron played one of his own distant descendants. David Cross voiced the billion-tentacled — and hopelessly lovelorn — cosmic entity Yivo. Amusingly, when the makers of "Futurama" wanted a cameo from Howard Cosell, they hired Rich Little ... to play Rich Little doing his Howard Cosell impersonation.

Back in 2011, after "Futurama" had been revived for a second time, Cohen spoke with the website Spoiler TV to discuss the present and the future of "Futurama," and looked back on the show's many, many guest stars. He even came up with a list of the three best "Futurama" guest performances.