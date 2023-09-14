Lower Decks Season 4's Anomaly Storage Room Is A Treasure Trove Of Star Trek Easter Eggs

Given how often it happens, the makers of "Star Trek: Lower Decks" and "Star Trek: Picard" appear to abide by a strict mandate that every episode includes a certain number of references to older "Star Trek" shows. Several times, when said shows seem to be falling behind this presumed quota, the showrunners will include a scene in a literal warehouse that is stacked with objects, corpses, or other tchotchkes from throughout "Trek" history. This happened in the "Lower Decks" season 2 episode "Kayshon, His Eyes Open," which featured a menagerie of stuffed creatures and skeletal remains of various "Star Trek" characters, all just hanging out in the background. Fans may remember the enormous desiccated skeleton of Spock 2 as he appeared in the "Star Trek: The Animated Series" episode "The Infinite Vulcan," as well as a Gorn skeleton, the skeleton of Abraham Lincoln (perhaps rescued from the events of "The Savage Curtain"), a taxidermied M-113 creature, and portraits of a Bynar, Data's cat Spot, and a bust of Captain Picard.

Similarly, on "Star Trek: Picard," several characters infiltrated a Daystrom Institute black site which housed various top-secret Starfleet knickknacks and programs, including a hologram of Moriarty (Daniel Davis), an attack tribble, a reconstructed version of Data (Brent Spiner), the corpse of Admiral Kirk (salvaged from the events of "Star Trek: Generations"), and the corpse of Jean-Luc Picard (salvaged from the show's first season).

The latest episode of "Lower Decks," called "In the Cradle of Vexilon," features yet another Reference Warehouse. We officially have ourselves a trope.

Of course, hunting Easter eggs is one of the great pleasures of watching "Lower Decks," and the showrunners hid multiple fun items in the Cerritos' anomaly storage room. Gather your baskets, children. Let's hunt.