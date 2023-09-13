A Significant New Mission: Impossible 8 Cast Member Is Hiding In Plain Sight In Part 7

You didn't think we were done with fresh tidbits and new reveals coming out of "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning" just because the film is wrapping up its theatrical run and headed towards its home release, did you? I mean, as Ethan Hunt once memorably stated early on in "Fallout," "What's done is done when we say it's done." That's never felt more true than with the recently-released Empire podcast spoiler special dedicated to all things "Dead Reckoning."

This podcast has already uncovered a host of juicy details, as a result of Empire host Chris Hewitt's marathon-like interview with director Chris McQuarrie. Last time, we heard more insights into plans for a de-aging sequence that originally was meant to open the film in style, but fans have been anxiously awaiting the next installment of the series as the conversation's been split up over multiple parts (appropriate for a movie split into two parts itself, naturally) and slowly parceled out over the course of several weeks. To set expectations correctly, however, this next reveal is certainly a big deal ... but those hoping for immediate, cut-and-dried answers will likely be disappointed.

Audiences probably know by now that McQuarrie and Tom Cruise tend to play things close to the chest, allowing the movie itself to do a lot of the talking. But this time, even the tightlipped filmmaker couldn't help but let slip some eye-popping information that holds all sorts of ramifications for the upcoming "Dead Reckoning Part Two." As a result of the extremely fluid production (further exacerbated by the pandemic), constant rewrites and scheduling snafus led to all sorts of adjustments on the fly. One of these meant that a significant casting for "Part Two" — which hasn't been revealed yet — can be seen during one scene in "Part One."