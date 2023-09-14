Star Trek: Lower Decks Built An Entire Subplot Around Deep Space Nine's Most Hated Episode

In the latest episode of "Star Trek: Lower Decks," called "In the Cradle of Vexilon," Lieutenants Tendi (Noël Wells), Rutherford (Eugene Cordero), and Mariner (Tawny Newsome) are assigned a maddeningly difficult and menial task by their superior officer, a man they only refer to as Dirk. They are required to comb through hundreds and hundreds of isolinear computer chips, looking for the one that has an error. The room they're in fills with toxic gasses every few minutes, and the temperatures get unbearably hot. After a few hours on the job, the three lieutenants begin to surmise that their job isn't strictly necessary and that Dirk is secretly putting them through some sort of hazing ritual.

They instantly think of their revenge: Make Dirk play Chula.

Earlier in the episode, the trio entered a storage warehouse on the USS Cerritos and found it stocked with items and widgets seen in previous "Star Trek" episodes. Easter egg hunters will want to keep their eyes peeled.

One of the widgets is a Wadi game called Chula, an object that will be immediately recognizable to fans of "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine." As seen in the first-season episode "Move Along Home," which first aired on March 14, 1993, Chula was an elaborate escape-room-type game wherein the players are whisked into a pocket dimension to solve puzzles and pass through a series of increasingly elaborate chambers. An early room sees the players merely playing hopscotch, while a higher-level room fills with toxic gas. The game was brought on board Deep Space Nine by a traveling retinue of Wadi hailing from the Gamma Quadrant. Naturally, the crew of DS9 is unwittingly whisked into the Chula game.

"Move Along Home" is widely hated by Trekkies for its silly-ass conceit. Of course "Lower Decks" has mentioned it multiple times.