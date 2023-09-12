Cool Stuff: Celebrate 20 Years Of Clone Wars With LEGO's Star Wars Venator-Class Star Destroyer
Believe it or not, this year marks the 20th anniversary of "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," the animated series that expanded the mythology of the "Star Wars" prequels in ways that would come to redefine the franchise for a whole new generation of fans. "The Clone Wars" is where we met a variety of Clone Troopers with different personalities, it's where the dynamic between Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker truly blossomed, and it's where fans were introduced to Ahsoka Tano, who now has her own live-action "Star Wars" series on Disney+.
In honor of 20 years of "Clone Wars," LEGO is celebrating in a big way... literally. Today, LEGO has unveiled the Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser building set, or rather Republic Star Destroyer, as part of their adult-oriented Ultimate Collector Series line-up. This is actually the first ship from "Clone Wars" to be given the UCS treatment by LEGO, and it's certainly worthy of the collection, clocking in at a 5,374-piece build that spans 43 inches long, 21 inches wide, and 12.5 inches high. That's way bigger than the original LEGO version of this ship, which was made up of 1,170 pieces.
See more images of the new LEGO Star Wars Venator-Class Star Destroyer below.
'Today we fight for more than the Republic'
Since the Venator-class Star Destroyer is such a massive ship in the "Star Wars" universe, carrying ships, troops, and endless supplies, it's not scaled to LEGO minifigures. Instead, it has some micro-scale features, such as a command bridge and a hanger containing a Republic Gunship that's ready to fly out into space. But that doesn't mean the building brick playset doesn't come with minifigures. Captain Rex and Admiral Yuralen come with the ship, and they can be positioned on the in-built stand for the ship to be displayed on.
Just look at the engines on this thing. They're massive! There's so much detail from little pieces on the side of the ship, and it's clear this is going to be a time-consuming build. Hell, you're going to need a whole table for this one, since it's nearly four feet long. You'll undoubtedly have to clear some shelf space to fit this into your collection.
Actually, you're gonna have to clear out your bank account too, because the Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser LEGO set costs a whopping $649.99. That's a lot of guacamole for a bunch of plastic bricks, but that's on par with the rest of the humongous Ultimate Collector Series LEGO sets. You just have to decide if you're a big enough "Clone Wars" fan to drop that kind of cash.
The Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser LEGO set will be available for LEGO Insider members starting on October 1, and then available to everyone on October 4 in LEGO Stores and on the online LEGO shop.