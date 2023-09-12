Cool Stuff: Celebrate 20 Years Of Clone Wars With LEGO's Star Wars Venator-Class Star Destroyer

Believe it or not, this year marks the 20th anniversary of "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," the animated series that expanded the mythology of the "Star Wars" prequels in ways that would come to redefine the franchise for a whole new generation of fans. "The Clone Wars" is where we met a variety of Clone Troopers with different personalities, it's where the dynamic between Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker truly blossomed, and it's where fans were introduced to Ahsoka Tano, who now has her own live-action "Star Wars" series on Disney+.

LEGO

In honor of 20 years of "Clone Wars," LEGO is celebrating in a big way... literally. Today, LEGO has unveiled the Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser building set, or rather Republic Star Destroyer, as part of their adult-oriented Ultimate Collector Series line-up. This is actually the first ship from "Clone Wars" to be given the UCS treatment by LEGO, and it's certainly worthy of the collection, clocking in at a 5,374-piece build that spans 43 inches long, 21 inches wide, and 12.5 inches high. That's way bigger than the original LEGO version of this ship, which was made up of 1,170 pieces.

See more images of the new LEGO Star Wars Venator-Class Star Destroyer below.