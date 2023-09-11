We're Giving Away Blu-Ray Horror SteelBook Bundles For Saw, Leprechaun, Rob Zombie & Blair Witch
Spooky season is well underway, which means it's the perfect time to curl up on the couch with the lights off and creep yourself out with a good horror movie. To help celebrate the most wonderful time of the year, Lionsgate is releasing a series of Walmart-exclusive Blu-ray horror SteelBook bundles. The SteelBooks boast stunning pulp novel-inspired artwork on the cover, making them a perfect statement piece for your movie shelves. Here are the five franchises being released:
- "Saw"
- "Leprechaun"
- Rob Zombie's "Halloween" and "Halloween II"
- Rob Zombie's Firefly Family Triple Feature ("House of 1000 Corpses," "The Devil's Rejects," "3 From Hell")
- "The Blair Witch Project" and "Blair Witch"
All five SteelBook bundles are on Blu-ray and digital multi-film copy, and we're giving away a killer prize package featuring all of them to one lucky winner. You read that right, if you win this giveaway, you're getting five SteelBooks featuring 23 movies in total. That's nearly two full days worth of movie-watching! If you've been putting off picking up those stray franchise sequels, now is your chance to enjoy some cost-effective scares.
Prizes and how to win
To win, all you need to do is head over to Twitter (we're not calling it "X"), make sure you follow both the official /Film and Looper social media accounts, retweet /Film's post about the giveaway, and wait to see if you end up as the winner. That's it! If you win, Walmart will send the shipment to you. Unfortunately, this contest is for United States residents only, so we apologize to our international readers. Hey, at least you have universal healthcare! We just ... well, we have really cool SteelBooks.
GIVEAWAY TIME! We're giving away 5⃣ horror SteelBooks to 1⃣ lucky winner. All you have to do is follow both @SlashFilm and @Looper and RT this tweet for a chance to win.
More details below. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/D6042pxnCu
— /Film (@slashfilm) September 11, 2023
If you're not one for contests but still want to get your hands on these SteelBooks, here's how you can purchase them online. The links also include a look at the inside cover of the SteelBooks, which also features some pretty rad artwork. I'm personally a big fan of the "Blair Witch" double feature showcasing the missing persons pictures of the original cast on the inside, as I was only nine years old when the first film debuted and absolutely believed all of the actors were still missing somewhere in the Black Hills Forest.
- "Saw" 1-8 Blu-ray + Digital multi-film SteelBook – Suggested Retail Price: $49.99
- "Leprechaun" 1-8 Blu-ray + Digital multi-film SteelBook – Suggested Retail Price: $49.99
- Rob Zombie's "Halloween" and "Halloween II" Double Feature Blu-ray + Digital multi-film SteelBook – Suggested Retail Price: $34.99
- Rob Zombie's Firefly Family Triple Feature ("House of 1000 Corpses," "The Devil's Rejects," "3 From Hell") Blu-ray + Digital multi-film SteelBook – Suggested Retail Price: $39.99
- "The Blair Witch Project" and "Blair Witch" Double Feature Blu-ray + Digital multi-film SteelBook – Suggested Retail Price: $34.99
If you are not chosen as the winner, and you don't want to purchase online, you can pick up one of the SteelBooks exclusively at Walmart beginning September 19, 2023.