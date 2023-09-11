We're Giving Away Blu-Ray Horror SteelBook Bundles For Saw, Leprechaun, Rob Zombie & Blair Witch

To win, all you need to do is head over to Twitter (we're not calling it "X"), make sure you follow both the official /Film and Looper social media accounts, retweet /Film's post about the giveaway, and wait to see if you end up as the winner. That's it! If you win, Walmart will send the shipment to you. Unfortunately, this contest is for United States residents only, so we apologize to our international readers. Hey, at least you have universal healthcare! We just ... well, we have really cool SteelBooks.

GIVEAWAY TIME! We're giving away 5⃣ horror SteelBooks to 1⃣ lucky winner. All you have to do is follow both @SlashFilm and @Looper and RT this tweet for a chance to win. More details below. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/D6042pxnCu — /Film (@slashfilm) September 11, 2023

If you're not one for contests but still want to get your hands on these SteelBooks, here's how you can purchase them online. The links also include a look at the inside cover of the SteelBooks, which also features some pretty rad artwork. I'm personally a big fan of the "Blair Witch" double feature showcasing the missing persons pictures of the original cast on the inside, as I was only nine years old when the first film debuted and absolutely believed all of the actors were still missing somewhere in the Black Hills Forest.

If you are not chosen as the winner, and you don't want to purchase online, you can pick up one of the SteelBooks exclusively at Walmart beginning September 19, 2023.