An Original Star Wars X-Wing Model Believed To Be Lost For Decades Is Now Up For Auction

When George Lucas and his special effects house Industrial Light and Magic finished shooting "Star Wars" back in the late 1970s, they boxed up all of their props and widgets — then stored in the San Fernando Valley — and moved their operation north, just north of the San Francisco Bay. While most of the "Star Wars" props made the trek undamaged, at least one of the X-wings models remained behind by accident. "Star Wars" fans will instantly note X-wings as the single-occupancy, biplane-like spacecraft that the film's heroes used to attack the Death Star in the film's climax.

One of the more forwardly visible models used to shoot the Death Star sequence — the Red Leader X-wing — was 20 inches long and was equipped with lights and servos to control the "expanding" of the ship's four wings. It was massively detailed and was painted to look like it had seen some action, complete with chipped paint and charred engines. For many years Red Leader was missing, thought to have been lost in ILM's move north.

According to an article by The Hollywood Reporter, Red Leader has been found.

The legend of the missing Red Leader X-wing is well-known to "Star Wars" fanatics, and its resurfacing in the collection of the late model maker Greg Jein is thrilling for the VFX community. VFX expert Gene Kozicki is quoted in the THR piece as comparing the "missing X-wing" to owning a pair of the original Ruby Slippers from "The Wizard of Oz" or the titular prop from "The Maltese Falcon."

The X-wing is currently up for auction on the Heritage Auctions website. The opening bid is $400,000. The auction will end 35 days after it opens on October 13, 2023.