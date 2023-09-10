Gen V's Lizze Broadway Got Some Fake Blood Removal Tips From The Boys' Jack Quaid
There's no shortage of shows about superheroes and certainly no shortage of edgy coming-of-age shows, but "The Boys" spinoff series "Gen V" is about to go where no other series has gone before — by combining the two and delivering a series that is essentially the Disney movie "Sky High," but if all the characters were horny as hell college students and had extreme powers like blood bending. Set at the prestigious Godolkin University (aka "God U") founded by Vought International as a training ground for young superheroes, the series is set to align with season 3 of "The Boys," which ended with the reveal that this world is not like X-Men where heroes are born, but instead intentionally mutated by Vought International with Compound V (think "Chemical X" in "The Powerpuff Girls").
As the trailer for the upcoming series has shown, the college environment doesn't mean the extreme violence, sexuality, and graphic brutality have been sacrificed. "Gen V" promises to be just as wild as "The Boys," and just as bloody. And for Lizze Broadway, who plays the super-shrinker Emma Shaw, that often means being covered head to toe in the sticky ichor. If there's a big battle with lots of bloodshed, a single drop could mean she's drenched, and one scene in the trailer has her looking like something straight out of "Evil Dead Rise." Of course, the blood she's drenched in isn't real, but considering the staining power of fake blood, it's just as annoying to clean up. Fortunately for Broadway, she had a helping hand from Jack Quaid, who has a lot of experience being covered in the blood made by "The Boys" special effects makeup team.
The cleaning power of a classic recipe
Jack Quaid plays Hugh "Wee Hughie" Campbell on "The Boys," and he's no stranger to fake blood. He made his film debut as the District 1 tribute Marvel in "The Hunger Games," and starred in the teen slasher "Tragedy Girls" a few years before nabbing his breakthrough role on the Prime Video super series. He also recently had a turn as Richie Kirsch in the recent "Scream" films, another sign that he's well-versed in the art of being drenched in corn syrup and red food coloring. Depending on what a scene calls for, blood recipes can vary greatly. Mouth-safe fake blood is often used with a base of mouthwash or chocolate syrup, while gigantic buckets away from the eyes can include soap for easy clean-up.
But if the blood is going anywhere near the face, soap won't be included in the mix, which can make clean-up a royal pain. According to Entertainment Weekly, Lizze Broadway knew Quaid's experience made him the right person to ask about blood removal. "I was like, 'How do you get the blood off?' He's like, 'Shaving cream and Dawn soap will be your best friend,'" she explained. This is a classic recipe for blood removal and appeared to do the trick. "Shaving cream is the only thing that gets it off!" she said. Shaving cream is a great cleaner for delicate materials as well as skin, because it contains many of the same ingredients as soap, but also includes moisturizing agents which help clean beyond the surface. The cream and dish soap combination absorbs the stain of the fake blood and can be washed away without being too harsh on the skin. Good advice for all, not just for fake blood.
"Gen V" debuts on Prime Video on September 29, 2023.