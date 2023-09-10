Gen V's Lizze Broadway Got Some Fake Blood Removal Tips From The Boys' Jack Quaid

There's no shortage of shows about superheroes and certainly no shortage of edgy coming-of-age shows, but "The Boys" spinoff series "Gen V" is about to go where no other series has gone before — by combining the two and delivering a series that is essentially the Disney movie "Sky High," but if all the characters were horny as hell college students and had extreme powers like blood bending. Set at the prestigious Godolkin University (aka "God U") founded by Vought International as a training ground for young superheroes, the series is set to align with season 3 of "The Boys," which ended with the reveal that this world is not like X-Men where heroes are born, but instead intentionally mutated by Vought International with Compound V (think "Chemical X" in "The Powerpuff Girls").

As the trailer for the upcoming series has shown, the college environment doesn't mean the extreme violence, sexuality, and graphic brutality have been sacrificed. "Gen V" promises to be just as wild as "The Boys," and just as bloody. And for Lizze Broadway, who plays the super-shrinker Emma Shaw, that often means being covered head to toe in the sticky ichor. If there's a big battle with lots of bloodshed, a single drop could mean she's drenched, and one scene in the trailer has her looking like something straight out of "Evil Dead Rise." Of course, the blood she's drenched in isn't real, but considering the staining power of fake blood, it's just as annoying to clean up. Fortunately for Broadway, she had a helping hand from Jack Quaid, who has a lot of experience being covered in the blood made by "The Boys" special effects makeup team.