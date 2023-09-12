One Of Harry Potter's Directors Turned Down His Spider-Man Dream For The Wizarding World

Spider-Man is one of those characters that has inspired generations of artists in multiple fields, from writers to actors to directors and more. Peter Parker (and several of his Spider-counterparts) has to deal with just being a kid while also keeping his superhero identity secret from his friends and family. He's a little tortured, tries to do the right thing, and serves as an aspirational figure for many of us. From a 2023 vantage point, we've seen a whole lot of films about the web-slinger, both animated and live-action, but before 2002's "Spider-Man," directed by Sam Raimi, that wasn't the case.

There were several directors up for the job before Raimi got it, and one of them was Chris Columbus ("Home Alone," "The Babysitter's Club," "Mrs. Doubtfire"), who directed the first two "Harry Potter" films. As a contender for the Spider-Man director's chair, Columbus made a lot of sense. The filmmaker has a way with directing kids, and Harry Potter and Peter Parker aren't really that different. They're both young people with unexpected superpowers, trying to fit in. Both of them have people around them who get hurt because of this, and both lose parental figures. It would have been a perfect fit, whichever project Columbus chose. (No shade to Raimi's "Spider-Man" here, because it's wonderful.)

Columbus, however, had to turn down the opportunity to direct "Spider-Man," despite having a lifelong love for Spidey. He spoke about the experience in a 2021 interview with ScreenRant to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the "Harry Potter" franchise.