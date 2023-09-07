The Nun 2 Ending Explained: I Only Have Eyes For You

The following contains major spoilers for "The Nun II."

Fire is one of the most potent and common elements seen in religious iconography, for very good reasons. It not only turns up as a representative of God in the Jewish and Christian faiths (the infamous "burning bush" seen by Moses), it also acts as a catch-all symbol for faith itself. Fire can be seen as an agent of purification, burning away sin and corruption. It can also be seen as a perpetual force that represents the staunch power of one's belief, often in the form of a lit candle.

It's no surprise, then, that fire is all over "The Nun II," literally and metaphorically. The movie is the 9th in the film series The Conjuring Universe, movies that began as fictionalized adaptations of the life and times of demon hunters Ed and Lorraine Warren (played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) that have now expanded to include a host of other characters on both sides of the war between Good and Evil. Just as the main "Conjuring" trilogy seeks to evoke the Satan Chic/paranormal films of the '70s and '80s ("The Exorcist," "The Amityville Horror," et al), the Conjuring Universe spin-offs have branched out into a number of other film genres.

"The Nun II" is no exception, touching upon everything from classic Universal monster movies to '80s Italian horror to adventure films. Yet its main thrust is still very much in line with the "Conjuring" series as well as the original "The Nun," telling a tale about the power of faith being able to overcome darkness, like a bright fire in the black night that allows eyes to see.